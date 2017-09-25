French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

Photo: Leggett Immobiliere

Are you looking for a house with a bit of character in one of the most stunning parts of France? If so, our French Property of the Week could be for you.

Where is it?

You’ll find this Art Deco house in the pretty town of Tréguier, on Brittany's pink granite coast in north-western France.

Located just above the river Jaudy in the Côtes d’Armor department the town has a 14th century cathedral at its heart.

It has a cluster of restaurants and cafes around the waterside harbour and plenty of outdoor activities.

The property also neighbours the town of Paimpol with its cobbled streets and port, and the seaside resort Perros-Guirec– all on the pink granite coast.

Brest airport is 132km away, with daily flights to Birmingham and Southampton.

And St Malo is 147km in the other direction if you prefer to catch a ferry to Portsmouth.

Tréguier. Google Maps.

How much does it cost?

Get this pink granite house for €288,900 (or £254,070 depending on exchange rates).

Describe the house:

This three-bedroom Art Deco-style home is beautifully renovated.

With touches of character from the entrance with its pink granite pillars to an Art Deco fireplace and windows, this house has a fully-equipped kitchen and a lovely master bedroom.

Surrounded by an evergreen garden, this property is ideal for someone looking for a modern house with flair.

Why buy it?

Leggett Immobilier say: “This superbly renovated Art Deco style stone house as lots of style and a strong personality.

“Right near the famous Pink Granite Coast, only 6 km to the beaches and 16 km to Paimpol, the property's 3780 sq.m. landscaped park is exceptional, filled with magnificent trees with many varieties of plants for a flowered garden all year round.”

And the photos:

CLICK HERE for more information on this property and to contact the agent Leggett Immobiliere.