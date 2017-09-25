Advertisement

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 September 2017
12:33 CEST+02:00
property

Share this article

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast
Photo: Leggett Immobiliere
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 September 2017
12:33 CEST+02:00
Are you looking for a house with a bit of character in one of the most stunning parts of France? If so, our French Property of the Week could be for you.

Where is it?

You’ll find this Art Deco house in the pretty town of Tréguier, on Brittany's pink granite coast in north-western France.  

Located just above the river Jaudy in the Côtes d’Armor department the town has a 14th century cathedral at its heart.

It has a cluster of restaurants and cafes around the waterside harbour and plenty of outdoor activities.

The property also neighbours the town of Paimpol with its cobbled streets and port, and the seaside resort Perros-Guirec– all on the pink granite coast.

Brest airport is 132km away, with daily flights to Birmingham and Southampton.

And St Malo is 147km in the other direction if you prefer to catch a ferry to Portsmouth.

Tréguier. Google Maps. 

How much does it cost?

Get this pink granite house for €288,900 (or £254,070 depending on exchange rates).

Describe the house:

This three-bedroom Art Deco-style home is beautifully renovated.  

With touches of character from the entrance with its pink granite pillars to an Art Deco fireplace and windows, this house has a fully-equipped kitchen and a lovely master bedroom.

Surrounded by an evergreen garden, this property is ideal for someone looking for a modern house with flair.  

Why buy it?

Leggett Immobilier say: “This superbly renovated Art Deco style stone house as lots of style and a strong personality.

“Right near the famous Pink Granite Coast, only 6 km to the beaches and 16 km to Paimpol, the property's 3780 sq.m. landscaped park is exceptional, filled with magnificent trees with many varieties of plants for a flowered garden all year round.”

And the photos:

 

CLICK HERE for more information on this property and to contact the agent Leggett Immobiliere.

property

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Brexit and the long history of the British buying property in France

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

Are these the most desirable places in France to have a second home?

Prices of property in Paris go through the roof (unlike the rest of France)

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

French Property of the Week: Converted village school with a heated pool in Poitou-Charentes

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?
Advertisement

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

Advertisement
3,551 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Passenger saves French tourist bus from plunging into ravine in Austrian Alps
  2. MAP: Panicked drivers cause fuel stations in France to run dry
  3. From slum-dweller to senator? French Roma woman aims high
  4. French train inspector demands limbless man prove he's disabled
  5. Roads and fuel depots blocked across France as truck drivers protest labour reforms
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement