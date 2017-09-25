Advertisement

French train inspector demands limbless man prove he's disabled

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 September 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
disabled

Share this article

French train inspector demands limbless man prove he's disabled
Photo: Philippe Croizon/Twitter
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 September 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
French rail ticket inspectors are known fore being sticklers when it comes to enforcing rules but asking a famous quadriplegic Frenchman to prove he merits a disabled travel discount is taking things to extremes.

Philippe Croizon, a household name in France after achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the first quadruple-amputee athlete to swim the Channel, was travelling on the TER train between Rouen and Paris.

Having no arms or legs obviously meant Croizon qualified for reduced-cost travel on account of being severely disabled.

Nevertheless a ticket inspector on the service demanded Croizon show his "carte d'invalidité", an ID card disabled people must carry to prove they are eligible for a discount.

Apparently the fact Croizon was in a wheelchair and clearly has no forearms and hands nor lower legs and feet, wasn't enough to convince the inspector.

A shocked Croizon tweeted out a picture of himself with the hashtag #triste (sad) and "touteestpossible (anything is possible) but remained calm during the exchange.

However passengers around him made their disgust known to the SNCF inspector, after which he reportedly dropped his demand to see Croizon's disability card and moved on down the carriage.

Croizon had been a steel worker by trade, until he was electrocuted in March 1994 while working at his house in Saint Remy-sur-Creuse in central France.

He was forced to have both arms and legs amputated in the aftermath of the horrific accident.

The quadriplegic even defended the inspector on Twitter saying "he could have been having a bad day or maybe he was tired."

However French authorities have long been criticized for their attitude towards disabled people, especially when it comes to transport.

In 2015 a group supporting France's disabled community handed a "file of shame" to the French government as it emerged that thousands were forced into "exile" in Belgium where facilities and support are considered far better.

READ ALSO:

France's disabled forced into 'exile' in Belgium

 

 

disabled

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

France's disabled forced into 'exile' in Belgium

French police use car to push disabled man home

Anger as France delays wheelchair access laws

'We've never had liberté, egalité or fraternité'

Channel swimmer 'angry' after wheelchair theft

French MP fights for sex services for disabled

Film transforms French disability attitudes

Babybel offends disabled children with 'mental' slogan
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French property of the week: Art Deco house on Brittany's pink granite coast

How you can live happily in Paris without speaking French

Why is the food at French airports STILL so bad?
Advertisement

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

Advertisement
3,551 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Passenger saves French tourist bus from plunging into ravine in Austrian Alps
  2. MAP: Panicked drivers cause fuel stations in France to run dry
  3. From slum-dweller to senator? French Roma woman aims high
  4. French train inspector demands limbless man prove he's disabled
  5. Roads and fuel depots blocked across France as truck drivers protest labour reforms
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement