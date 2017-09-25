Air France releases tickets for new 'millenials' airline Joon

Image: Air France

Air France on Monday unveiled its new lower-cost subsidiary called Joon that will specifically target well-travelled millenials. Tickets went on sale to destinations such as Berlin and Barcelona.

A new medium-haul service will begin operating from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on December 1st, with long-haul flights to follow in summer 2018.

On Monday company bosses revealed that from December 1st Joon will run flights to 37 flights to Berlin each week, 51 to Barcelona, 28 to Lisbon and three to Porto.

Tickets, which also went on sale on Monday, start from €39 one way, although if passengers want the flexibility of being able to change their ticket then they will have to pay more.

The price includes a snack and one item of hand luggage. If passengers want to check in luggage they will have to pay additional costs.

Air France’s director general Franck Terner said Joon is between a low-cost and classic airline and will included a business class section for its long and medium haul flights.

Those long haul flights are due to begin next summer with tickets due to go on sale in December.

Destinations will include Fortaleza in Brazil and the Seychelles. Three other long haul destinations served by Air France will now be served by Joon.The French carrier first revealed it was to launch a new subsidiary in July after resolving a lengthy dispute between the management and pilots over the establishment of the new airline.

Joon is "especially aimed at a young working clientele, the millennials (18 to 35 year-olds), whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology", Air France said.

The name was chosen "to illustrate a positive state of mind", it added.

(Some of Joon's new cabin crew. AFP)

Joon is aimed at helping Air France compete with the increasingly intense competition from budget European carriers such as Easyjet and Gulf airlines such as Emirates.

While Air France's pilots have agreed to support the new subsidiary on condition they will receive the same pay and conditions as on the main airline, the hiring of stewards, hostesses and part of the ground personnel for the new service will be outsourced.

Some 1,000 cabin crew will be hired to work on the airline's 28 planes.

The pilots were initially hostile to the plan, fearing they would be forced to accept lower wages.

In September 2014, they went on strike for two weeks over the expansion of Air France's low-cost European subsidiary Transavia, grounding thousands of flights.