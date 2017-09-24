Advertisement

Macron promises concert to raise money for education

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 September 2017
11:31 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Macron promises concert to raise money for education
Macron made his pledge via video at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 September 2017
11:31 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday promised to help raise more than $1 billion in new funding for education in the developing world, calling schools vital in countering extremism.

The French leader made the pledge in a video to thousands of music fans at the Global Citizen Festival, a concert in New York's Central Park headlined by Stevie Wonder and Green Day that aims to build support for international development aid.

Macron said he was working with Senegal to boost the Global Partnership for Education which brings together donors, international organizations and the private sector to expand and improve schooling around the world.

Macron, whose video was introduced by Senegal's ambassador to the United Nations, Fode Seck, said France would co-host a financing conference for the partnership on February 8th in Dakar.

"It's all about education precisely to fight against terrorism, fundamentalism," Macron said against the backdrop of the skyline in New York, where he spent the past week attending the UN General Assembly.

"It's all about education to help women to build their lives, to help people to have a decent life," he said.

"I do believe we can deliver today and the momentum is now," he said.

Macron said he would work ahead of the conference to help the partnership meet its goal of $3.1 billion in funding for 2018 through 2020, of which $2 billion has already been committed.

The group said that the money would assist in the education of 870 million children through assistance for schools in 89 developing countries.

Pop superstar Rihanna, who serves as an ambassador for the partnership, earlier met Macron in Paris.

Global Citizen, whose festival has taken place since 2012 on the sidelines of the UN meeting, hands out tickets for free to fans who commit to take action against poverty such as writing letters.

The latest festival comes as US President Donald Trump threatens sweeping cuts to foreign assistance as part of his "America First" foreign policy.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,573 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French au pair found murdered and burned in London garden
  2. French labour reforms: What's actually going to change for workers in France
  3. How do Muslims living in France feel about their country?
  4. Five ways France’s traditional eating habits are changing
  5. IN PICTURES: Champs-Elysées hit by hay fever as French farmers protest
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement