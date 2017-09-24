Advertisement

From slum-dweller to senator? French Roma woman aims high

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 September 2017
10:51 CEST+02:00
anina ciuciuromasenatevote

Share this article

From slum-dweller to senator? French Roma woman aims high
Anina Ciuciu is vying to become France's first Roma senator. Photo: Alain Jocard/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 September 2017
10:51 CEST+02:00
Anina Ciuciu, a 27-year-old law student who once begged for centimes, is vying to become France's first Roma senator on Sunday.

Ciuciu says she wants to "pave the way" for other Roma, a minority who have long been marginalised in France where some 20,000 of them live in hundreds of shantytowns around the country.

"I was a beggar, I was constantly humiliated," Ciuciu told AFP. "My story shows that anything is possible."

Ciuciu was seven when she and her family left post-Communist Romania at the height of an economic crisis.

Her accountant father, mother and their three daughters crossed the former Yugoslavia on foot at a time when the fields were still strewn with mines laid during the Balkan wars, eventually making it to Rome.

"We risked our lives like today's migrants are doing," Ciuciu said.

The family endured six months in squalid conditions in a huge refugee camp on the outskirts of Rome before heading to France.

"My father wanted to give us a future in the land of human rights," said Ciuciu, who has waist-long curly dark hair.

But in France, the family was refused asylum, and they resorted to begging.

One day in Bourg-en-Bresse, a town near the eastern city of Lyon, an encounter with a schoolteacher changed the course of their lives.

Jacqueline de la Fontaine took them under her wing, helping them to fulfil their dream of enrolling the girls in school.

Ciuciu, described by the teacher as determined and gifted, learned French and graduated from high school with top marks, before entering Paris's prestigious Sorbonne university to study law.

Not a token

In 2013, she wrote a book called: "Je Suis Tzigane et Je le Reste" which loosely translates as "I'm a gypsy for good" in a move that she says helped her obtain French nationality. So far, she is the only member of her family to do so.

If elected, she says she does not want to be "the token Roma" in the French Senate but a symbol.

"It would be historic for a young French woman of Roma origin to be elected, especially in the Senate, which is mostly made up of men and where the average age is 64!"

A total of 171 of the 348 seats are up grabs in the Sunday's ballot when elected lawmakers - parliamentarians, mayors, local councillors - cast ballots for the upper house.

But Ciuciu's chances of winning are thought to be slim as she is a candidate for the small leftist Notre Avenir (Our Future) party, and larger parties hold the advantage.

Pierre Chopinaud, who heads Roma advocacy group Voix des Rroms, said Ciuciu's candidacy was "very late" for France, noting that there are already Roma lawmakers in central European countries and in Sweden.

"But it is the beginning of something," he said.

By Sarah Brethes

anina ciuciuromasenatevote

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Macron's party on course for a landslide

Shouldn't EU citizens have right to vote in French presidential election?

France admits role in WWII Roma internment

France told there's no more money for TGVs

Police clear hundreds from Roma shantytown in Paris

France ditches pledge to give foreigners vote

UN rights chief blasts Paris for Roma evictions

Police evacuate France's oldest shanty town
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,573 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French au pair found murdered and burned in London garden
  2. French labour reforms: What's actually going to change for workers in France
  3. How do Muslims living in France feel about their country?
  4. Five ways France’s traditional eating habits are changing
  5. IN PICTURES: Champs-Elysées hit by hay fever as French farmers protest
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement