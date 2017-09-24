Advertisement

French tourist saves bus from plunging into ravine in Austrian Alps

AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
24 September 2017
18:13 CEST+02:00
frenchtouristaustrianalpsravinebusaccident

Share this article

French tourist saves bus from plunging into ravine in Austrian Alps
The incident happened on a high-altitude road near the Austrian city of Schwarz. Stock Image/Depositphotos
AFP
news.austria@thelocal.com
@thelocalaustria
24 September 2017
18:13 CEST+02:00
The quick reflexes of a French tourist saved a coach carrying 22 people from plunging into a ravine in the Austrian Alps, police said on Sunday.

The 65-year-old man was one of 21 French tourists in the coach when the driver fell ill and collapsed on a high-altitude road near the city of Schwaz in western Austria.

Part of the vehicle was hanging over the road's guard rail, about to fall into a 100-metre (330-feet) precipice, when the man leapt from his front-row seat and pulled the brake at the last second.

"We were a hair's breadth from catastrophe," a police spokesman said, adding it was "incredible luck" that the passenger's reflexes managed to stop the bus.

Nine people were hospitalised in the accident, which took place on Saturday.

frenchtouristaustrianalpsravinebusaccident

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Boy killed by his grandfather on opening day of France's hunting season

Woman dies in France after being dragged for 5 km underneath van

Frenchwoman's arms reattached after horror train accident

Million-euro payout over exploding whipped cream dispenser in France

Human remains found on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India victims

French Alps: Austrian falls to death on Mont Blanc

The best smartphone apps for learning French

Why mastering English would help make the French less gloomy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,573 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French au pair found murdered and burned in London garden
  2. French labour reforms: What's actually going to change for workers in France
  3. How do Muslims living in France feel about their country?
  4. Five ways France’s traditional eating habits are changing
  5. IN PICTURES: Champs-Elysées hit by hay fever as French farmers protest
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement