Advertisement

Labour reforms are crucial for France's prospects, IMF argues

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 September 2017
17:05 CEST+02:00
labour reform

Share this article

Labour reforms are crucial for France's prospects, IMF argues
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 September 2017
17:05 CEST+02:00
The government of French President Emmanuel Macron needs to make good on its reform promises if it wants a shot at boosting growth durably, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

As the French economy picks up after a long period of slow growth, conditions are now favourable for Macron's plan to overhaul the labour market, cutting deficits and lowering taxes to make a real impact, the IMF said in a report on France.

Now everything is down to those plans becoming reality, the lender cautioned.

"Medium-term prospects will critically depend on the implementation of the reform agenda," it said.

Meanwhile, the French economy is picking up pace, with the IMF projecting 1.6 percent growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) this year, rising to 1.8 percent in 2016, after just 1.2 percent last year.

"There is now an important window of opportunity for a bold and comprehensive strategy to boost growth, reduce unemployment, ensure the sustainability of public finances, and improve competitiveness, while also promoting inclusiveness and social mobility," the IMF said.

The report said implementation of the programme will be the "key challenge", especially with regards to fiscal overhaul and labour market reforms.

But it is precisely labour reform that has become a major bone of contention back in France, with unions having staged big protests and announcing more.

Thursday saw new protests against an overhaul of the country's labour code as unions hope to build pressure on Macron days before his signature reform is expected to become law.

The marches came a week after hundreds of thousands of people -- 200,000 according to police, half a million according to organisers -- demonstrated against the plan, in the first challenge to Macron since he was elected in May.

But the IMF said that if Macron manages to get his way, the economicrewards could be substantial.

"Comprehensive labour, tax, and spending reforms would help raise potential growth and boost employment while rebuilding room for fiscal manoeuvre," the Washington-based body said.

But the IMF's directors also pointed to "past fiscal slippages" in France and the coming cost of planned tax relief measures.

"Success will critically depend on the timely specification and implementation of efficiency-oriented expenditure reforms", they said.

France would do well to undertake "comprehensive spending reviews" which could "help identify savings at all levels of government while ensuring adequate social protections, which would help make consolidation sustainable".

It also recommended measures beyond the current labour market reform to tackle France's high longterm structural unemployment.

France last month reported a five-year low in its unemployment rate for the second quarter at 9.5 percent which is, however, still nearly twice the jobless rate of Germany or Britain.

labour reform

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

Want to go on a real adventure and help a disadvantaged community at the same time? You can, and here's how...

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

'France faces last chance to reform labour market, but must not become like UK and US'

Masked youths clash with police in Paris protest

May Day march in Paris descends into violent clashes

Violence undermines France's 'Nuit Debout' movement

Under-fire French labour minister admitted to hospital
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,534 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Burned-out French chef asks to be stripped of Michelin stars
  2. Paris: Work begins on Eiffel Tower's bulletproof glass wall
  3. Swiss hunter kills donkeys belonging to French trekking company
  4. 'It's just the beginning': France sees fresh labour reform protests
  5. 'Ditch the granny nighties': Three tips on how to love like a French woman
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement