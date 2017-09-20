Advertisement

Mont Saint-Michel to bring in armed police over terror fears

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 September 2017
16:32 CEST+02:00
tourismterrorismmont st michel

Share this article

Mont Saint-Michel to bring in armed police over terror fears
Phot: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 September 2017
16:32 CEST+02:00
Mont Saint-Michel, one of France's most popular tourist destinations is set to have an armed police presence from December this year in response to the threat of potential terror attacks.
Visitors to tourist attractions in Paris are used to the site of armed soldiers and police and the same will soon be true for those visiting Mont Saint-Michel off the coast off Normandy.
 
With France on high terror alert after a string of attacks in recent years,  the decision has been made to beef up security at one of the country's most stunning landmarks.
 
The island abbey welcomes three million visitors a year making it France's third most popular attraction, just behind the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles. 
 
The decision to introduce a team of five armed police officers was made in the interests of safety, said Yann Galeton, Mont Saint-Michel’s mayor. 
 
"Every day, the police are dealing with suspect packages, and given the threat of terrorism, we just can’t take any risks,” he told Ouest France newspaper. 
 
 
The officers will start their training with the 9mm semi-automatic guns in October and are expected to be armed and on the streets by December this year. 
 
Mont Saint-Michel shares its police force with the nearby towns of Pontorson and Beauvoir. 
 
"We have to protect the population in case of a terrorist attack. Mont Saint-Michel is a place at risk," André Denot, mayor of Pontorson, said to France Bleu
 
by Anna Schaverien
tourismterrorismmont st michel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Police find two more explosives caches after discovery of Paris 'bomb factory'

France keeps crown as world's favourite tourist destination

Paris tourism alive and kicking after terror doldrums

American tourists tear gassed and robbed at Paris airport hotel

Five held in counter-terror raids in northern France and Belgium

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris: France says Notre-Dame hammer attack was 'isolated incident'

Large quantities of 'Jihadist drug' seized in France for the first time
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,575 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French university cancels lectures after migrants set up home on campus
  2. Find out which French mobile network you should really join
  3. Boy killed by his grandfather on opening day of France's hunting season
  4. French lorry drivers take action against government’s labour reforms
  5. Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to and from France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement