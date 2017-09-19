Advertisement

Ryanair reveals full list of cancelled flights to and from France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 September 2017
16:25 CEST+02:00
AFP
Ryanair has announced its complete list of cancellations until the end of October, after making up to 400,000 frustrated passengers wait to find out if they were among those affected.
Ryanair has revealed its full list of cancelled flights until the end of October, after causing uproar among customers across France and Europe on Monday with its announcement that up to 50 flights would be grounded every day for the next six weeks. 
 
Flights between Paris Beauvais and Dublin, as well as Paris Beauvais and Porto are among the routes badly affected, as are journeys between Toulouse and Brussels, and Toulouse and London. 
 
Flights between Marseille and Rome are also among the cancellations scheduled from Monday 25th September until October 28th. 
 
Initially, the Irish airline refused to release a full list, instead publishing a list of cancellations up until Wednesday September 20th, which include flights to and from Paris Beauvais, Toulouse, Lourdes, Tours and Bordeaux. 
 
In response to the cancellations, French consumer magazine 60 Millions de consommateurs has alerted disappointed passengers to their rights in the matter. 
 
While Ryanair indicates the process for changing a flight or getting a refund on its site, the consumer mag says it has been far more discreet about the "the compensation that passengers have a right to claim on top". 
 
European regulations stipulate that there should be extra compensation for passengers whose flights are cancelled with less than two weeks notice if the company is not offering another flight that arrives within four hours of the one originally booked, explains the magazine. 
 
The compensation can go up to €250 for flights of less than 1,500 km and €400 for European flights of more than 1,500 km. 
 
Passengers who think they're eligible can fill out the request form for the extra compensation HERE
 
For passengers who also booked places to stay, the case could end up going before a tribunal, said the magazine. 
 
Ryanair says the move to cancel flights has been taken in order to improve punctuality, that has fallen below its target of 90 percent of flights.
 
The company blames that deterioration in performance on the impact of strikes, adverse weather and a backlog of leave for pilots of crews.
 
