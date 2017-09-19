Ryanair reveals full list of cancelled flights to and from France

AFP

Ryanair has announced its complete list of cancellations until the end of October, after making up to 400,000 frustrated passengers wait to find out if they were among those affected.

Flights between Paris Beauvais and Dublin, as well as Paris Beauvais and Porto are among the routes badly affected, as are journeys between Toulouse and Brussels, and Toulouse and London.

Flights between Marseille and Rome are also among the cancellations scheduled from Monday 25th September until October 28th.

Initially, the Irish airline refused to release a full list, instead publishing a list of cancellations up until Wednesday September 20th, which include flights to and from Paris Beauvais, Toulouse, Lourdes, Tours and Bordeaux.