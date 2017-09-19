'Judgemental' French doctors are scaring away patients, new study reveals

Patient and doctor taking notes. Depositphotos

Fear of being judged by somewhat over critical doctors is putting many French people off seeking medical help, a new study reveals.

French doctors who apparently don't mince their words or hide their opinions are scaring patients away from their surgeries, a new study has revealed.

But in France some 50 percent of people avoid making appointments because they are worried about being judged by their medical professional, according to a new study by pollster BVA for online medical consultation site Zava.

The study, published on Monday, shows that 78 percent of French people have experienced or fear judgement from doctors, while 50 percent say that they have delayed seeking medical help as a result.

Similarly, the study showed that 38 percent put off making an appointment and 25 percent say they have given up on doctors entirely.

The judgement they fear includes unkind remarks, inappropriate advice and lessons on morality, according to the study.

And the percentage goes up when only taking French women into account, 83 percent of whom said fall into this category, and that figure goes up again to 87 percent for 18-34 years-olds.

One 41-year-old woman, who had previously experienced two miscarriages, told France's L'Express newspaper that when she went to a gynaecology appointment seeking "medically assisted procreation" (known as PMA in France), she was told, "At your age, you want a child? You know that you're well beyond the age limit for PMA?".

According to the woman, the female doctor frequently repeated the words, "too old".