Advertisement

'Judgemental' French doctors are scaring away patients, new study reveals

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 September 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
doctorsmedicine

Share this article

'Judgemental' French doctors are scaring away patients, new study reveals
Patient and doctor taking notes. Depositphotos
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 September 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
Fear of being judged by somewhat over critical doctors is putting many French people off seeking medical help, a new study reveals.
French doctors who apparently don't mince  their words or hide their opinions are scaring patients away from their surgeries, a new study has revealed.
 
But in France some 50 percent of people avoid making appointments because they are worried about being judged by their medical professional, according to a new study by pollster BVA for online medical consultation site Zava. 
 
The study, published on Monday, shows that 78 percent of French people have experienced or fear judgement from doctors, while 50 percent say that they have delayed seeking medical help as a result. 
 
Similarly, the study showed that 38 percent put off making an appointment and 25 percent say they have given up on doctors entirely. 
 
The judgement they fear includes unkind remarks, inappropriate advice and lessons on morality, according to the study. 
 
And the percentage goes up when only taking French women into account, 83 percent of whom said fall into this category, and that figure goes up again to 87 percent for 18-34 years-olds. 
 
One 41-year-old woman, who had previously experienced two miscarriages, told France's L'Express newspaper that when she went to a gynaecology appointment seeking "medically assisted procreation" (known as PMA in France), she was told, "At your age, you want a child? You know that you're well beyond the age limit for PMA?".
 
According to the woman, the female doctor frequently repeated the words, "too old". 
 
 
doctorsmedicine

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

France launches new hotline for out-of-hours medical help

Nurses in France sound alarm bells after summer suicides

Universities dismiss 'lottery' for Paris medical students

Frenchman opens fire after doctor refuses sick note

France braces for 'Black Friday' doctors strike

France to ban vaginal exams without consent

Angry French doctors to close surgeries en masse

Is France's envied health care system threatened?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,575 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French university cancels lectures after migrants set up home on campus
  2. France's hurricane-hit St Martin on guard for health threats
  3. Find out which French mobile network you should really join
  4. French lorry drivers take action against government’s labour reforms
  5. Boy killed by his grandfather on opening day of France's hunting season
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement