Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to and from France

Flights to and from Paris Beauvais, Toulouse, Lourdes, Tours and Bordeaux have been cancelled so far this week after Ryanair released a list of grounded flights up until Wednesday September 20th.
Ryanair says the move to cancel flights has been taken in order to improve punctuality, that has fallen below its target of 90 percent of flights.
The company blames that deterioration in performance on the impact of strikes, adverse weather and a backlog of leave for pilots of crews.
Some 2,000 flights are set to be impacted as a result.
The Irish airline has published a list of flight cancellations for the next few days, but has refused to reveal the full list of flights to be grounded over the coming months.
For the next six weeks, up to 400,000 frustrated passengers must wait to hear whether their flights are going to be affected.
The airline said passengers whose flights are affected will be notified by email and text.
Ryanair is offering disappointed customers a full refund of the unused flights, which they promise to process within seven days. But angry customers say it's not enough and cancellations are being made too late for them to find alternative arrangements.
"What if your (sic) flying out on a flight not cancelled before Wednesday, how the hell do you know if you can get back. Publish full list now!" tweeted Carole Schofield.
Rory Boland, travel editor at consumer rights group Which?, said it was "essential that Ryanair release a full list of flights that will be affected so that passengers have as much time as possible to make alternate arrangements".
Passengers can change their cancelled flights for free, subject to seat availability.
Ryanair has listed the details of flights to and from France affected from 18 - 20 September, which are:
September 18th
5444 Madrid - Paris Beauvais
3021 Madrid - Toulouse
4005 Milan Bergamo - Lourdes Pyrenees
7479 Paris Beauvais - Porto
5445 Paris Beauvais - Madrid
7478 Porto -Paris Beauvais
3022 Toulouse - Madrid
September 19th
8868 London Stansted - Tours
372 London Stansted - Biarritz
5831 Milan Bergamo - Bordeaux
5832 Bordeaux - Milan Bergamo
6374 Barcelona - Paris Beauvais
6375 Paris Beauvais - Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
7458 Porto - La Rochelle
7458 La Rochelle - Porto
7459 Porto - La Rochelle
September 20th
1389 Bordeaux - Brussels Charleroi
1388 Brussels Charleroi - Bordeaux
22 Dublin - Paris Beauvais
8592 London Stansted - Bergerac
7117 London Stansted - Strasbourg
281 London Stansted - Toulouse
3021 Madrid - Toulouse
23 Paris Beauvais - Dublin
3022 Toulouse Airport - Madrid
