Ryanair cancels dozens of flights to and from France

Ryanair has announced cancellations of up to 50 flights a day until the end of October, causing uproar from customers across France and Europe. Here is a list of the affected flights to and from France up until Thursday.

Flights to and from Paris Beauvais, Toulouse, Lourdes, Tours and Bordeaux have been cancelled so far this week after Ryanair released a list of grounded flights up until Wednesday September 20th.

Ryanair says the move to cancel flights has been taken in order to improve punctuality, that has fallen below its target of 90 percent of flights.

The company blames that deterioration in performance on the impact of strikes, adverse weather and a backlog of leave for pilots of crews.

Some 2,000 flights are set to be impacted as a result.

The Irish airline has published a list of flight cancellations for the next few days, but has refused to reveal the full list of flights to be grounded over the coming months.

For the next six weeks, up to 400,000 frustrated passengers must wait to hear whether their flights are going to be affected.

The airline said passengers whose flights are affected will be notified by email and text.

Ryanair is offering disappointed customers a full refund of the unused flights, which they promise to process within seven days. But angry customers say it's not enough and cancellations are being made too late for them to find alternative arrangements.

"What if your (sic) flying out on a flight not cancelled before Wednesday, how the hell do you know if you can get back. Publish full list now!" tweeted Carole Schofield.

Rory Boland, travel editor at consumer rights group Which?, said it was "essential that Ryanair release a full list of flights that will be affected so that passengers have as much time as possible to make alternate arrangements".

Passengers can change their cancelled flights for free, subject to seat availability.

Ryanair has listed the details of flights to and from France affected from 18 - 20 September, which are:

September 18th

5444 Madrid - Paris Beauvais

3021 Madrid - Toulouse

4005 Milan Bergamo - Lourdes Pyrenees

7479 Paris Beauvais - Porto

5445 Paris Beauvais - Madrid

7478 Porto -Paris Beauvais

3022 Toulouse - Madrid

September 19th

8868 London Stansted - Tours

372 London Stansted - Biarritz

5831 Milan Bergamo - Bordeaux

5832 Bordeaux - Milan Bergamo

6374 Barcelona - Paris Beauvais

6375 Paris Beauvais - Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

7458 Porto - La Rochelle

7458 La Rochelle - Porto

7459 Porto - La Rochelle

September 20th

1389 Bordeaux - Brussels Charleroi

1388 Brussels Charleroi - Bordeaux

22 Dublin - Paris Beauvais

8592 London Stansted - Bergerac

7117 London Stansted - Strasbourg

281 London Stansted - Toulouse

3021 Madrid - Toulouse

23 Paris Beauvais - Dublin

3022 Toulouse Airport - Madrid

