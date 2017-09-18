Find out which French mobile network you should really join

By simply entering a location, users can compare the level of service offered by each operator, including whether it is possible to make and receive calls, send and receive text messages and log on to the internet.

It's the first time a map of its kind has been made available in France and the hope is that it will shock the country's mobile operators into improving the quality of the network across the country.

Arcep's version looks a bit different to the information put online by the operators themselves which often provide a "sample coverage" of 99 percent.