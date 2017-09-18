Advertisement

Find out which French mobile network you should really join

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 September 2017
17:30 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Find out which French mobile network you should really join
Photo: Arcep/Screenshot
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 September 2017
17:30 CEST+02:00
A new interactive map lets mobile users in France find out which of the country's operators is the best for them according to where they live.
The map - created by France's telecoms communications authority Arcep - is available online and allows mobile users to compare the coverage from the country's four big mobile operators: Orange, Bouyges, SFR and Free in the area they live.
 
Initially tested in the southwestern region Nouvelle Aquitaine, the map for the whole of metropolitan France was released on Monday, with the watchdog vouching for its accuracy to within 50 metres of any address in the country, reported France info.
 
By simply entering a location, users can compare the level of service offered by each operator, including whether it is possible to make and receive calls, send and receive text messages and log on to the internet.
 
 
It's the first time a map of its kind has been made available in France and the hope is that it will shock the country's mobile operators into improving the quality of the network across the country.
 
Arcep's version looks a bit different to the information put online by the operators themselves which often provide a "sample coverage" of 99 percent. 
 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France's hurricane-hit St Martin on guard for health threats
  2. Djibril Cissé 'one million percent' confident of sex tape exoneration
  3. France slams Silicon Valley for skirting tax in Europe
  4. Macron urges lifting of Qatar embargo
  5. French university cancels lectures after migrants set up home on campus
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement