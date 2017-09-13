Terror attack on Paris gay nightclubs thwarted: minister

An activist taking part in the Gay Pride parade in Paris. AFP.

A plan to attack gay nightclubs in Paris was among a dozen terror plots thwarted in France since the start of the year, according to Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

"This plan of violent action" targeted "Parisian nightclubs and in particular gay clubs," he told a parliamentary committee examining government proposals for new anti-terror laws.

He gave no details of the thwarted plot, but said it was among a host of others that French security forces had managed to prevent over the past eight months.

"The threat remains high," Collomb said.

"What Daesh (the Islamic State terror group) wants is to divide the national community and create clashes between French people. This is the trap into which we must not fall," he said.

Among the other previously unpublicised thwarted attacks was a planned assault, foiled in May, on an air force training school in the southern town of Salon-de-Provence, the minister said, without giving details.

Another plot targeting "a barracks, a police station or a supermarket with hostage-taking," was averted in January.

"We see that we are moving from an outside threat to an internal threat, and we have to be able to adapt to the evolution of this threat," he told the committee on Tuesday.

The parliamentary committee is examining the controversial anti-terror law plans which are designed to replace, on November 1, the state of emergency which France has been under since Islamic State jihadists struck in Paris in November 2015, killing 130 people.

The new laws - a campaign pledge of President Emmanuel Macron - will give authorities the power to place people under house arrest, order house searches and ban public gatherings without the prior approval of a judge.