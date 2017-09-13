Advertisement

North eastern France on alert for floods

13 September 2017
The north east of France is set for rough weather on Wednesday with several departments on alert for heavy rain and flooding.
Météo France, the country's meteorological service has issued orange alert warnings – the second highest grade of alert – for eight departments. 
 
These are Aube, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle, Seine-et-Marne and Bas-Rhin.
 
Heavy rain and storms are set to hit the area Wednesday at around 6pm, which could lead to flooding.
 
The national weather agency predicts that the rain will "intensify" during the evening, "becoming moderate to strong during Wednesday night for the areas on orange alert". 
 
 
 
The alerts are set to stay in place until Thursday, 6am.
 
The Orange alert asks residents to be vigilant especially when travelling.
