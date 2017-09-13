Advertisement

France shocked at iPhone X costing exactly French minimum wage

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
13 September 2017
17:36 CEST+02:00
technologyapple

Share this article

France shocked at iPhone X costing exactly French minimum wage
The new iPhone X. AFP.
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
13 September 2017
17:36 CEST+02:00
After Apple unveiled its shiny new iPhone X to the world, French media noted with wonder and consternation that the hi-tech gadget cost almost exactly the same as a worker on France’s minimum wage earns for a month’s labour.
"Is the iPhone X worth a SMIC?" asked a headline in Le Parisien newspaper, using the French abbreviation for the monthly minimum wage that is legally fixed at €1,149 after tax.
 
The cheapest version of the iPhone X, unveiled on Tuesday at Apple’s new "spaceship" headquarters in California, will be sold in France from November 3 priced at €1,159.
 
The newspaper marvelled at the new product’s technology, but rather snootily noted that buying it for that price was like buying a Porsche for a short commute to work when a low-cost Dacia car would do the job just as well.
 
Ouest-France, the country’s biggest selling daily, joined the many media outlets engulfed in a moral quandary about people being asked to pay so much for a mere telephone.
 
"Ten euros. Or two handfuls of pains au chocolat. That is what now separates the price of an iPhone from the minimum wage," the paper wrote of the phone that marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first iPhone.
 
"In ten years, the iconic object of the Apple brand has grown three centimetres in height, and one in width, while its entry price has more than doubled," said Ouest-France. "The SMIC has for its part progressed by 150 euros to keep up with inflation."
 
READ ALSO
Social media was also awash with French users aghast at the price of the new device or mocking it.
 
One tweeter said that the SMIC minimum wage would henceforth be known as the “PIX: Price of the iPhone X”
 
French customers desperate to get their hands on the latest Apple product can of course opt for the marginally cheaper iPhone 8, also launched on Tuesday.
 
Or if they can find a cheap flight, they could head to New York to take advantage of the favourable euro-dollar rate and buy an iPhone X 24 per cent cheaper than its price in France, according to BFM news channel’s calculations.
 
by Rory Mulholland
technologyapple

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

French student backlash scuppers 'Big Brother' connected bed plans

Swedish and French police collaborate to shut down huge torrent site

Facebook chooses Paris to open its first startup base

Anger in Paris over plan for a 'Rue Steve Jobs'

France rolls out 'world's first' driverless buses

The 16 best apps for a summer trip in France

Google invokes free speech in French fine appeal

France seeks €50 million bite out of Apple
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,532 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Insurance giant Chubb picks Paris as post-Brexit EU headquarters
  2. Bag-snatcher chased by crowd, beaten and stabbed on Paris street
  3. France: Strikes and protests against Macron's labour reforms kick off
  4. French Caribbean: Fear and looting grip tense Saint Martin in wake of Hurricane Irma
  5. US supermarket sparks outcry over French cheese map that stinks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement