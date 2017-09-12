Advertisement

Macron arrives in hurricane-hit Caribbean

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
12 September 2017
12:59 CEST+02:00
macronweatherhurricane irma

Share this article

Macron arrives in hurricane-hit Caribbean
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
12 September 2017
12:59 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron traveled Tuesday to the hurricane-hit Caribbean, to join the Dutch king who has expressed shocked over the devastation on the worst-hit territories.

Macron's visit to the islands of St Martin and St Barts comes almost a week since Hurricane Irma roared over the region as a maximum Category Five storm, leaving at least 10 dead on French territory and a wide trail of destruction.

Authorities have begun evacuating locals and tourists from the hardest-hit French, British and Dutch territories in the Caribbean where many have complained about a breakdown in law and order and widespread shortages of food, water and electricity.

READ ALSO:

Dutch King Willem-Alexander spent a night on the Dutch side of the divided island of St Martin on Monday and will travel on to other territories that bore the brunt of one of the most powerful storms on record.

"Even from the plane I saw something I have never seen before," the Dutch royal told the NOS public newscaster. "I have seen proper war as well as natural disasters before, but I've never seen anything like this".

"Everywhere you look there's devastation, you see the collapse," he added.

Like the French and Dutch governments, Britain has also faced criticism for failing to anticipate the scale of the disaster caused by Irma.

Under pressure to be more responsive, foreign minister Boris Johnson is expected to travel to the region on Tuesday for a visit to the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla.

According to the latest official figures, Irma left 10 people dead and seven missing on the French islands, four dead on Dutch territories and six dead on British ones.

Macron's plane touched down in Guadeloupe Tuesday enroute to St Martin.

"He needs to come to look around, so that he realises the horror here," one local on St Martin, Peggy Brun, told AFP.

Long queues formed Monday at the airport on the Dutch side of the island as people waited to be evacuated.
   
"Here at the gates (to the airport) they don't know anything," Brigitte van der Posch, 46, told the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, adding that the evacuation was "chaotic".
macronweatherhurricane irma

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Tens of thousands take to the streets to protest Macron's labour reforms

France: Strikes and protests against Macron's labour reforms kick off

Macron blasted for labelling opponents 'slackers' as unions set to strike over labour reforms

France's Macron hits at radicals with 'lazy, cynics' jibe

IN PICTURES: Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction in French Caribbean

France to boost defence budget by €1.6 billion

Macron outlines plans to 'rebuild' Europe on Greece trip

Macron: EU must avoid rupture with Turkey
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,580 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France: Strikes and protests against Macron's labour reforms kick off
  2. US supermarket sparks outcry over French cheese map that stinks
  3. French policeman kills his wife and two kids at train station
  4. French Caribbean: Fear and looting grip tense Saint Martin in wake of Hurricane Irma
  5. Banksy mural in Calais wiped out by house painters
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
WICE Open House for Ex-Pats in Paris Tues 19th September
07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
View all notices
Advertisement