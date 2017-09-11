Advertisement

US supermarket sparks outcry over French cheese map that stinks

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 September 2017
17:58 CEST+02:00
foodcheese

Share this article

US supermarket sparks outcry over French cheese map that stinks
Jol Ito/Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 September 2017
17:58 CEST+02:00
Everyone knows you shouldn't mess with the French and their food. But unfortunately for one US supermarket, it seems they didn't get the memo.
It was upmarket US supermarket chain Whole Foods that sparked the ire of the French recently, with a map that attempted to show the origin of French cheeses.
 
The problem, however, was that it was full of mistakes.  
 
And unfortunately for Whole Foods, the errors didn't escape the eagle eye of one proud Frenchman known as Mikaël on Twitter. 
 
The French expat, who has been living in the US for a year, exposed the supermarket chain by posting a photo of the map online (see below). 
 
Among the maps (many) mistakes, Camembert which actually hails from Normandy in north-west France is shown as coming from the southern city of Montpellier.
 
Even P'tit basque cheese, named after the area it comes from - France's Basque region in the Pyrenees - is incorrectly plotted in the western Pays de la Loire region. 
 
While the blue cheese from the rural, mountainous area south-west of Clermont Ferrand, Bleu d'Auvergne, according to the map comes from the southern port city of Marseille. 
 
Contacted by the Huffington Post, the US chain said that the map will be removed from stores and corrected. 
 
In the meantime, some web users took the time to suggest their own (more detailed) maps of French cheeses. 
 

While others simply expressed their disappointment with the chain (as well as their love of cheese). 

Some, however, chose to see the positive in the situation. 

 

 
 
foodcheese

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

New survey ranks France's best cities for restaurants (and Paris is not top)

How to snack (or not) like a French person

French boy left disabled after eating a steak haché: Former company bosses go on trial

French consumption of organic products dramatically on the rise

France on global charm offensive to teach 'the art of French eating'

Is France's cassoulet set to take over the world?

France to host another US fast food giant

Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,580 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. North Korea official blasts France over nuclear criticism
  2. French pranksters replace holy water with alcohol
  3. French aid efforts slowed amid bad weather and looting in Caribbean
  4. Terror attacks changed Parisians, but failed to defeat them
  5. Hurricane Irma 'one of the worst disasters experienced by France in 35 years'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement