Advertisement

Iconic artworks to come to Paris for blockbuster show

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
11 September 2017
14:02 CEST+02:00
artpicasso

Share this article

Iconic artworks to come to Paris for blockbuster show
Boy Leading a Horse on display in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. AFP.
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
11 September 2017
14:02 CEST+02:00
Salvador Dali's "The Persistence of Memory" and Warhol's "Campbell's Soup Cans" will be among iconic works from New York's Museum of Modern Art in a blockbuster show opening in Paris next month.
With some 200 works, the show traces the nearly 90-year history of MoMA's collection, from early modern art to abstract expressionism, minimalism, pop art and digital works.
   
"Being Modern: MoMA in Paris" will open October 11 in the private gallery that was inaugurated to great fanfare in the Bois de Boulogne west of Paris in 2014.
   
MoMA director Glenn Lowry welcomed the challenged of installing the exhibit in the Louis Vuitton Foundation's Frank Gehry-designed gallery.
 
READ ALSO:

Louis Vuitton Foundation. AFP.    
 
"To think about works you know very well in a completely different context, a different audience in a new space, that stimulated us," Lowry told AFP.
   
"You had to play with the building," said Quentin Bajac, the show's curator who is head of photography at MoMA.
   
Among the prized works will be  Cezanne's "The Bather" and Pablo Picasso's "Boy Leading a Horse".
   
Lesser known pieces are by Cyndy Sherman, Yayoi Kusama, Sherrie Levine and Rirkrit Tiravanija.
   
The show will run through March 5, 2018.
   
MoMA is not the only major New York museum to lend collections to Paris this year.
   
The Whitney will present around 60 major pop art works for the first time in the French capital at the Maillol Museum from September 22 to January 21.
   
And the Metropolitan plans a retrospective honouring the portrait photographer Irving Penn at the Grand Palais from September 21 to January 29.
artpicasso

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

New Paris museum boosts city's claim as global capital of modern art

Art dealer 'forgets' €1.5 millon picture in Paris taxi

'It's like tripping' says French artist entombed in rock

Modern art: Frenchman to spend a week inside a rock then hatch chicks

Franco-American art dynasty heir cleared of hiding millions from French taxman

US couple donates huge art collection to Paris

Underwater museum hopes to make a splash in Marseille

Austria returns Nazi stolen art to French heirs
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,580 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. North Korea official blasts France over nuclear criticism
  2. French pranksters replace holy water with alcohol
  3. French aid efforts slowed amid bad weather and looting in Caribbean
  4. Terror attacks changed Parisians, but failed to defeat them
  5. Hurricane Irma 'one of the worst disasters experienced by France in 35 years'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement