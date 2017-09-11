Advertisement

'Anti-Semitic' robbers target Jewish family near Paris

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
11 September 2017
10:36 CEST+02:00
crimejewsreligion

Share this article

'Anti-Semitic' robbers target Jewish family near Paris
The home of the victims, where they were beaten and held hostage. Screengrab/BFM TV
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
11 September 2017
10:36 CEST+02:00
A Jewish family was beaten, held hostage and robbed in their home near Paris because of their religion, French authorities and anti-hate groups have said.

Three attackers burst into the house in the Paris suburb of Livry-Gargan late Thursday, cut off the electricity and confined three members of a Jewish family, beating them and threatening to kill them, until one of them managed to escape and alert the police, said anti-Semitism watchdog BNVCA.

It said the assailants told the three victims: "You are Jews, you have money. We take money from Jews to give to the poor."   

One of the victims was Roger Pinto, the 78-year-old head of Siona, an association "defending the Jewish people and the state of Israel," Pinto's lawyer, Marc Bensimon, said.  

Pinto was kicked several times in the head and throat, Bensimon said. The other two victims were Pinto's wife, who managed to sound the alarm, and Pinto's son.

The assailants made off with jewellery, cash and credit cards, the attorney said.    

Police said they had opened a formal inquiry into illegal detention, theft and extortion with violence motivated by the religious affiliation of the victims.   

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb promised a major effort to arrest those responsible "for this cowardly act (which) appears directly linked to the victims' religion".   

"Everything will be done to identify and arrest those who carried out this foul attack," he said in a statement.   

The BNVCA condemned what it called a "clearly anti-Semitic" crime.

Francis Kalifat, president of the CRIF umbrella grouping of French Jewish organisations, said "this horrible act is proof that Jews in France are particularly threatened in the street... and even in their homes."   

French Jews, the largest community outside of the United States and Israel, have been leaving France at a steady pace for around a dozen years.   

Some 5,000 departures in 2016 add to the record 7,900 who left in 2015 and 7,231 in 2014. In total, 40,000 French Jews have emigrated since 2006.   

The community was shocked in 2006 by the kidnapping and brutal anti-Semitic killing of a 23-year-old Jewish man, Ilan Halimi, in the Paris suburbs, which was followed by a shooting in a Jewish school in the southwest city of Toulouse in 2012.   

Experts and members of the Jewish community in France say that the terror attacks in recent years -- including one at a kosher supermarket in January 2015 -- are not the only reason people are leaving.   

Family, religious and economic reasons have also played a role in decisions to emigrate.

crimejewsreligion

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

VIDEO: Police free 130 cats kept in one-room Paris apartment

Police arrest men suspected of stealing Space Invader mosaics from Paris walls

Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs

One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police

French baker risks jail sentence in China over expired flour

Catholic pilgrims celebrate Assumption in Lourdes under tight security

High security in Lourdes ahead of annual pilgrimage

Paris baker shoots customer after 'blowing a fuse'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,580 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. North Korea official blasts France over nuclear criticism
  2. French pranksters replace holy water with alcohol
  3. French aid efforts slowed amid bad weather and looting in Caribbean
  4. Terror attacks changed Parisians, but failed to defeat them
  5. Hurricane Irma 'one of the worst disasters experienced by France in 35 years'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement