Advertisement

France's Le Pen 'determined' to revitalise far right

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
10 September 2017
04:11 CEST+02:00
le pennational front

Share this article

France's Le Pen 'determined' to revitalise far right
French leader of the far-right Front National (National Front) party Marine Le Pen delivers a back-to-work speech on Saturday in Brachay, eastern France. PHOTO: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
10 September 2017
04:11 CEST+02:00
France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose National Front (FN) party emerged weakened and divided from this year's elections, said on Saturday she was "determined" to revitalise her movement.
She returned from summer holidays "with a great determination and a burning sense of duty not for me but for you, not alone, but with you", she said.
 
Speaking to a crowd of about 500 in the northeastern town of Brachay, an FN stronghold, the populist leader said: "Our political family is the only one capable of embodying" a force that could counter the new centrist movement of President Emmanuel Macron.
 
Le Pen garnered 34 percent of the vote against 66 percent for Macron in the May presidential runoff.
 
In June, the anti-EU, anti-immigration FN went on to win eight seats in the 577-seat parliament. While the result was a historic high for the FN, many within the party were deeply disappointed, faulting Le Pen for running a poor campaign.
 
The party split over its key policy of wanting to scrap the euro -- seen as too risky by many voters, particularly from the older generation.
 
The radical left Unbowed France party of Jean-Luc Melenchon, with 17 seats in parliament, touts itself as the country's leading opposition force.
 
But on Saturday, Le Pen, 49, said: "We are the exact antithesis of Macronism."
 
She lambasted the president for what she called a "policy of perpetual precariousness", in a reference to his reforms to the labour code that will make it easier for employers to hire and fire staff.
 
"Macronism is the triumph of the dominant class whose only moral veneer is human rights and whose only values and purpose is money," she said.
 
The stunning success of Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party redrew France's political landscape, sidelining traditional left and right parties that had alternated power for decades.
 
As a result, no party has the clear profile of a political opposition, in the opinion of 39 percent of respondents to a poll published Saturday.
 
Unbowed France was cited by 32 percent, while 14 percent pointed to the FN. The right-wing Republican scored nine percent, according to the poll by BFMTV.
le pennational front

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

France's far-right National Front keeps euro-exit stance

France's far-right begin soul-searching talks as Le Pen looks for fresh start

Le Pen says time has come for far-right National Front to scrap tainted name

Macron seeks majority as France votes for new parliament

Macron party readies for parliamentary assault

Marine Le Pen to run for seat in French parliament

The 'third Le Pen': What you need to know about Marion Marechal-Le Pen

Marine Le Pen's niece stuns National Front by quitting politics 'for some time'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,605 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Update: Nine dead, seven missing on French Caribbean islands in wake of Hurricane Irma
  2. VIDEO: Police free 130 cats kept in one-room Paris apartment
  3. France: Rats attack paraplegic girl in bed
  4. IN PICTURES: Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction in French Caribbean
  5. France's Macron hits at radicals with 'lazy, cynics' jibe
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement