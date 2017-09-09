Advertisement

North Korea official blasts France over nuclear criticism

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 September 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
north koreausanuclear

Share this article

North Korea official blasts France over nuclear criticism
Ri Tok-Son, deputy director of the North Korea's foreign ministry European department, made his comments during a Friday press conference in Pyongyang. PHOTO: KIM WON-JIM/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 September 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
A senior North Korean official has lashed out at France after it warned Pyongyang's nuclear ambition could pose a threat to Europe, saying Paris must abandon its own atomic weapons first.
Ri Tok-Son, deputy director of the foreign ministry's European department, said France's claim that a nuclear missile launched from the North could strike Europe was "preposterous".
 
He stressed that the North's atomic arsenal was a deterrent against US nuclear threats which Paris does not face.
 
"Recently, high ranking French politicians startled the people by saying absurd things with regards to the DPRK's (North Korea's) successful detonation of an H-bomb for ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile)," Ri said in an interview with AFP in Pyongyang on Friday.
 
The comments came just hours before the US made a formal request for a UN Security Council vote on tough new sanctions against the repressive regime.
 
The North conducted its sixth nuclear test a week ago -- saying it was a hydrogen bomb that could be fitted into a missile -- sparking international condemnation and calls for further measures to force an end to the perilous stand-off.
 
French President Emmanuel Macron called on the UN Sunday to "quickly react" to the escalation and urged the European Union to come up with a "clear and united" response.
 
His foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that North Korea could have the capacity to deliver a nuclear strike on the US and even Europe "within months".
 
In a riposte, Ri said: "They busied themselves ... making preposterous remarks like 'the nuclear missile of North Korea are military means that can strike Europe'". He did not refer to Macron or Le Drian by name.
 
"It is ridiculous to say that the nuclear weapons of the DPRK, the deterrent force against the nuclear threat and blackmail of the US, can aim at Europe", he added.
 
"If nuclear weapons are such bad things, then France should first give up its nuclear weapons since it is not under anyone's nuclear threat."
 
Washington has presented a draft UN resolution calling for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on leader Kim Jong-Un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments of North Korean guest workers.
 
While in North Korea, which was marking the nation's founding anniversary Saturday, local media issued fresh calls for a nuclear arms buildup, in defiance of the mounting international sanctions.
north koreausanuclear

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Macron urges 'very firm' response to North Korea nuclear test

Macron shares support for US anti-racism activists

France's Macron warns against 'escalation of tensions' over North Korea

US gives up on extraditing 'London Whale' traders from France and Spain

France's EDF admits UK nuclear project hit by delays and €1.5 billion extra costs

France enshrines decision to close Germany border nuclear plant

Trouble-hit French nuclear plant rocked by explosion

France to close oldest nuclear plant (much to relief of the Swiss and the Germans)
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,605 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Update: Nine dead, seven missing on French Caribbean islands in wake of Hurricane Irma
  2. Muslim workers at Paris airport sue after sacked for refusing to shave beards
  3. VIDEO: Police free 130 cats kept in one-room Paris apartment
  4. France: Rats attack paraplegic girl in bed
  5. One Frenchman's linguistic crusade to remove the 'é' from 'Lubéron' once and for all
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement