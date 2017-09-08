Advertisement

Macron outlines plans to 'rebuild' Europe on Greece trip

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
8 September 2017
09:40 CEST+02:00
macroneugreece

Share this article

Macron outlines plans to 'rebuild' Europe on Greece trip
Macron gives a speech on Pnyx Hill in Athens. AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
8 September 2017
09:40 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron sketched a plan to "rebuild" the European Union through wider democracy and public accountability at the start of a two-day visit to Greece on Thursday.
Choosing a symbol of ancient Athenian democracy -- Pnyx Hill -- for his speech, Macron said he intended to present fellow European leaders with a "roadmap" to fix Europe for the next decade.
   
"Our generation can choose to (do this)... we must find the strength to rebuild Europe," said the 39-year-old centrist, making his first visit to Greece as president.
   
"We share a history and a destiny... we must defend this heritage," Macron said, with the brightly lit Acropolis as his backdrop.
   
The proposals, which formed part of Macron's election campaign platform earlier this year, would be submitted to European citizens early next year for a six-month debate.
 
READ ALSO:
The Macrons listen to the speech of the Greek Prime Minister on the Pnyx hill. AFP   
 
They include cross-state candidate tickets for the next European Parliament elections, scheduled for 2019, and more democratic legitimacy for the eurozone.
   
"Let us put together a eurozone parliament which would enable the creation of democratic responsibility," the French president said.
   
At present, economically weak states such as Greece decry the powers wielded by eurozone finance ministers to determine long-term fiscal policy.
 
Their body, the Eurogroup, is not elected.
   
The former economy minister and banker argued that losing the EU would be "a form of political and historic suicide," especially at a time when only a united bloc can protect its citizens from cross-border threats such as climate change and terrorism.
   
But also, only Europe had a tradition of respecting human rights, equality and social justice, he claimed.
 
IMF must show 'good faith' to stay on
   
Earlier Thursday, with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his side, Macron delighted his hosts by warning the International Monetary Fund to refrain from demanding cuts beyond those already agreed, in upcoming talks.
   
"The IMF's position should be in good faith and without added requirements," Macron said as Greece prepares to reopen reform talks in return for another tranche of bailout cash.
   
Greece's third rescue programme, currently financially supported by EU states alone, runs to August 2018.
   
The IMF has said it will only contribute to the programme if EU creditors take further steps to lighten Greece's debt load, which has yet to happen over strenuous objections by Germany.
   
Macron on Wednesday bemoaned that the EU had to turn to outside assistance in the first place to rescue Greece in 2010, noting that this reflected a "lack of confidence" between European member states and institutions.
   
"I don't think that having the IMF supervise European programmes is a good method... the credibility and sovereignty of Europe justified doing things differently," Macron said.
   
Macron said European rescues were not the IMF's "primary vocation" and that in Greece's case, European ministers spend an excessive amount of time agonising over growth forecasts 25 years into the future, at the global lender's behest.
   
"If you could tell me my own country's growth forecast in three years I'd be happy," he quipped.
   
Greece, on the receiving end of two multi-billion euro rescues in which the IMF has been a part since 2010, has frequently complained of the Washington-based lender's demands for fiscal cuts and labour reform.
   
But Germany in particular has insisted on retaining the IMF, at least in a supervisory role.
 
Turkey 'essential' on migration, terror
 
Macron also had a word of caution to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying the EU had to avoid any sharp break with Turkey.
 
"I wish to avoid a rupture because (Turkey) is an essential partner in many crises we jointly face, specifically the migration challenge and the terrorist threat," Macron told Kathimerini newspaper.
   
Merkel said over the weekend that she would ask the EU to call off membership talks with Turkey, adding "I don't see them ever joining".
   
The EU and Turkey last year sealed an agreement which has helped to stem the flow of hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants into Greece.
   
Ankara has threatened to rescind the deal at times when tensions have flared with Brussels over human rights.
macroneugreece

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

France to boost defence budget by €1.6 billion

Macron: EU must avoid rupture with Turkey

Macron accused of pursuing 'protectionism' in EU by Polish PM

Macron says he's 'not interested in journalists'

Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll

Five key ways Macron wants to change France's labour code

French PM says labour reforms are 'ambitious, balanced, fair'

Macron all set to unveil overhaul of France's labour code

Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,634 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Update: Nine dead, seven missing on French Caribbean islands in wake of Hurricane Irma
  2. Noisy cows spark outcry from British homeowners in French Alps
  3. Two arrested after 'bomb factory' discovered near Paris
  4. One Frenchman's linguistic crusade to remove the 'é' from 'Lubéron' once and for all
  5. Muslim workers at Paris airport sue after sacked for refusing to shave beards
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement