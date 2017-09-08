Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction in French Caribbean

8 September 2017
17:34 CEST+02:00
Damage in Orient Bay. AFP.
Hurricane Irma - one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record - ripped through the Caribbean on Wednesday leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
Nine were killed by the storm on the French islands, while seven remain missing, France's Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Friday. 
 
The islands of St Martin, a pristine island resort which is divided between France and the Netherlands, and St Barts, also known as Saint Barthelemy, were hit. 
 
A 455-strong security contingent is on its way to St Martin and more will follow, Collomb said, adding that "the law and order problems should be resolved".
 
The rare Category Five hurricane is now heading towards the United States, where up to a million people have been ordered to evacuate. 
 
Hotel Mercure on Saint Martin during the passage of Hurricane Irma. AFP.

Destroyed palm trees, outside Hotel Mercure after the storm. AFP

A man stands in his destroyed home in Orient Bay on Saint-Martin. AFP

Damage in Orient Bay. AFP

French Overseas Minister Annick Girardin (C) and President of the Saint-Martin French collectivity Daniel Gibbes (R) speak with residents. AFP.

Flooded houses in Gustavia in St Barts. AFP.

