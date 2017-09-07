Advertisement

Muslim workers at Paris airport sue after sacked for refusing to shave beards

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 September 2017
13:40 CEST+02:00
securityairportislam

Share this article

Muslim workers at Paris airport sue after sacked for refusing to shave beards
Orly Airport. AFP.
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 September 2017
13:40 CEST+02:00
An industrial tribunal on Thursday hears the case of four Muslim former security guards at Orly airport who say they were discriminated against when sacked for refusing to shave off their beards in the wake of the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

Soon after those jihadist attacks that left 130 dead, management from the Securitas security firm summoned several male staff members working for it at Orly, all of them Muslim and all of them bearded.

They were told that with passengers on edge, it would be appreciated if they could all trim or shave off their beards to adhere to the firm’s strict grooming policy.

Most of the men, who worked at the security points where passengers and their hand luggage are screened, complied, but four did not, and launched discrimination complaints.

Their case is to be heard on Thursday at an industrial tribunal in Bobigny in the northern Paris suburbs.

"They’d had beards for years and then suddenly that becomes a problem," their lawyer, Eric Moutot, told 20 Minutes news website.

The men were suspended a week after refusing to shave and some months later received a letter telling them they were sacked.

READ ALSO:

Securitas denies any discrimination, and argues that the ex-employees simply refused to adhere to company rules stating that facial hair needed to be kept short and well-groomed.

The tribunal hearing is likely to be dominated by arguments over what length of a beard is "acceptable" and whether a beard can be considered a religious symbol.

The European Court of Justice ruled in March that companies should be allowed to to ban their staff from wearing visible religious symbols.

Security was tightened at Orly airport in the wake of the November 13th attacks in Paris, with authorities screening all workers at the two Paris airports - Charles de Gaulle and Orly.

They decided to revoke "secure zone access" to almost 70 workers, with the head of Aeroports de Paris citing the main reason as "cases of radicalization".

Around 85,000 people have access to the secure zones, for example baggage handlers, aircraft cleaners and suppliers working for airlines or sub-contractors.

 
securityairportislam

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Two arrested after 'bomb factory' discovered near Paris

Catholic pilgrims celebrate Assumption in Lourdes under tight security

High security in Lourdes ahead of annual pilgrimage

Paris police given powers to search Metro passengers' bags after St Petersburg bombing

Planned attack or impulse? French investigators probe airport attacker's motives

'My son was no terrorist': Airport attacker's father

Flights resume at Orly airport as investigators question attacker's family

Paris airport attacker told soldiers 'I'm ready to die for Allah'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,634 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Update: France lowers Hurricane Irma death toll on Saint Martin to four
  2. French magazine must pay 190,000 euros over Kate Middleton topless pics
  3. Noisy cows spark outcry from British homeowners in French Alps
  4. Two arrested after 'bomb factory' discovered near Paris
  5. Macron says he's 'not interested in journalists'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement