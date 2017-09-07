Advertisement

France: Deliveroo introduces free healthcare for bike riders injured on the job

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 September 2017
15:45 CEST+02:00
deliveroo

Share this article

France: Deliveroo introduces free healthcare for bike riders injured on the job
Cyclists from Deliveroo gather for a demonstration. AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
7 September 2017
15:45 CEST+02:00
Deliveroo riders in France are being offered free healthcare if injured while on the job delivering meals.
The company's 7,500 cyclists whose signature turquoise bags are an increasingly common sight in French cities, now have access to free healthcare if they are injured in the process of carrying out a delivery, the company has said. 
 
 
The measure, effective since September 1st, was negotiated with French insurance giant Axa France and covers the cyclists "from their very first delivery", the company said.
 
READ ALSO: 

AFP

Deliveroo, which launched in France two years ago, also said the move had nothing to do with the recent protests and that they had been working with Axa for a year to introduce the new measure. 
 
Deliveroo cyclists generally have "auto-entrepreuner" status, meaning that they don't have contracts and are unlikely to have any kind of coverage in case of an accident. 
 
"We are the first company to change the deal," said Hugues Décosse, director of Deliveroo France. 
 
The measure aims to bring the cyclists some "serenity" and is a "logical way to generate their loyalty for us", Décosse added. 
 
In March this year, France's hardline CGT trade union said it had created a new union in the western city of Bordeaux which would seek to represent around 700 bikers working locally for meal delivery platforms such as Deliveroo, Foodora and UberEats.
   
A political debate is ongoing in France about the quality of new jobs being created by companies such as Uber, whose drivers are mostly self-employed contractors with no job security.
 
deliveroo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

France's delivery bike riders take to the streets to protest salary changes

France's delivery bike riders now have their own union
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,634 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Update: France lowers Hurricane Irma death toll on Saint Martin to four
  2. French magazine must pay 190,000 euros over Kate Middleton topless pics
  3. Noisy cows spark outcry from British homeowners in French Alps
  4. Two arrested after 'bomb factory' discovered near Paris
  5. Macron says he's 'not interested in journalists'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/09
English tutor, editor for children/adults (native speaker)
24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
View all notices
Advertisement