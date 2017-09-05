Advertisement

Woman dies in France after being dragged for 5 km underneath van

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
5 September 2017
13:14 CEST+02:00
accidentbrittany

Share this article

Woman dies in France after being dragged for 5 km underneath van
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
5 September 2017
13:14 CEST+02:00
A woman has died in a horrific road accident in Brittany in which she was hit by a vehicle and then dragged along the road underneath it for five kilometres before the driver released that her body was there.

The driver, a man in his 60s, said he stopped his van after several minutes when he heard "bizarre noises" and then discovered the mutilated body of the woman, who was in her 30s, Ouest France newspaper reported.

He said that he had initially felt that his van had hit or been hit by some object but had decided to carry on driving.

The driver has been charged with manslaughter after the accident that took place at around 4 am on Sunday on a minor road between the villages of Remungol et Moréac in the western French region.

The victim was reportedly walking along the country road after leaving a party in the early hours when she was hit by the utility vehicle.

The woman’s body is due to undergo an autopsy that police expect will help them figure out how the accident happened.

 
accidentbrittany

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Frenchwoman's arms reattached after horror train accident

Football: Neymar braced for French culture shock in PSG debut

Million-euro payout over exploding whipped cream dispenser in France

French Alps: Austrian falls to death on Mont Blanc

Bretons in uproar after their delicacy is compared to a doughnut

Holidaymakers in France's Brittany warned about skin cancer risks

Brittany joins Bali and Bhutan in 'world's greenest places'

Eight seriously injured in southern France train crash
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,627 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AirBnB Canadian renter does '€10,000 worth of damage’ to tiny Paris flat
  2. Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll
  3. Suspect charged over French girl's wedding disappearance
  4. French police clash with migrants in Calais
  5. France goes back to school as reforms get underway
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement