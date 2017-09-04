Advertisement

Irate customer shoots up Marseille kebab shop because service too slow

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
4 September 2017
16:56 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Irate customer shoots up Marseille kebab shop because service too slow
Screengrab/Google streetview
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
4 September 2017
16:56 CEST+02:00
A customer who got into an argument with the owner of a kebab shop in Marseille after complaining of slow service returned a short time later and sprayed the restaurant with bullets, injuring one worker.
The shooter was one of four men who arrived on Sunday evening at the Istanbleu fast food restaurant in the north of the city, where young men are regularly shot dead in drugs-related gangland killings.
 
When their order failed to materialise as quickly as they would have liked, they got into an argument with the owner about his establishment’s allegedly slow service before walking out and vowing to settle their scores with the staff later.
 
The owner of the restaurant declined to give details when contacted by The Local, but media reports said that about an hour later a man with a pistol burst into the restaurant and fired six bullets before his gun jammed and he was overpowered by the staff.
 
He managed to get free and ran out of the restaurant, where an accomplice on a motorbike fired his own gun at the shop before making off with the other shooter on the back of his bike.
 
When police turned up both shooters were long gone. Officers found the pistol on the floor of the restaurant along with six bullet casings. The restaurant worker who had been hit in the leg initially hid from the police because he was an illegal immigrant.
 
But later in the evening he emerged and was taken to hospital for treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.
 
 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AirBnB Canadian renter does '€10,000 worth of damage’ to tiny Paris flat
  2. Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll
  3. Suspect charged over French girl's wedding disappearance
  4. French police clash with migrants in Calais
  5. Two suspects freed over French girl's wedding disappearance
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement