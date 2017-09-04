Advertisement

AirBnB Canadian renter does '€10,000 worth of damage’ to tiny Paris flat

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
4 September 2017
13:05 CEST+02:00
airbnb

Share this article

AirBnB Canadian renter does '€10,000 worth of damage’ to tiny Paris flat
Laurie S/Facebook
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
4 September 2017
13:05 CEST+02:00
A Frenchwoman has taken to social media to boost her battle with AirBnB to recover €10,000 worth of damage done to her tiny studio apartment in Paris after she sublet it via the home-sharing app.
Laurie S, who preferred not to give her full name, returned to her 13 square metre apartment after renting it out for three weeks to find it completely trashed and stinking of urine.
 
The Canadian renter had warped the flooring, the front door was jammed, the shower room and toilet were both badly damaged, and rubbish was strewn across almost every inch of the flat the owner - who lives there - rented out occasionally when she went on a work trip.
 
"The charming studio had literally been transformed into a vulgar 'squat' full of excrement, urine, and an impressive quantity of empty bottles of booze,” Laurie wrote on the Facebook page - complete with photos of the extensive damage - she set up to highlight her case.
 
READ ALSO:
Laurie S/Facebook
 
She told The Local she hadn’t met the renter herself but that her neighbours told her he seemed perfectly "nice". But she said she has since learned that the renter was suffering from alcoholism and depression.
 
She got in touch with AirBnB to ask for compensation but she said that every time she got through to the US firm’s French offshoot, she was told they would get back in touch with her very soon.
 
When that didn’t happen she decided to take to social media to mediatise the case of her trashed apartment, which will cost €10,000 to get back in shape, according to an estimate she says she got from a building firm.
 
Laurie S/Facebook
 
Laurie told The Local that it was only when French media began to talk about her case late last week that AirBnB finally got back to her to say they were now examining her claim.
 
"They say they will send an expert (to evaluate the damage). I am still waiting," she said.
 
AirBnB, which has a compensation system in place that offers hosts up to €800,000 in case of damage, said that the renter who allegedly caused the damage had now been banned from using the app.
 
"This type of bad experience is extremely rare," AirBnB told France 3 television, noting that of the 30 million flats rented on its site last year, serious damage had been done to only 0.009 percent of them.
 
By Rory Mulholland 
 
airbnb

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Airbnb: Fines surge in crackdown on owners in Paris

French MPs vote to make Airbnb 'professionals' pay tax

The top spots around France according to Airbnb visitors

Airbnb paid French tax man just '€70,000'

French tourism industry declares open war on Airbnb

Paris turns up pressure on Airbnb cheats

Tenant to pay landlord €5k over illegal Airbnb subletting

Corpse found in garden of Airbnb rental in France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

What's on: Ten events across France this September you won't want to miss

Nine delicious autumnal French dishes you simply have to try

The forgotten feminist history of the French fairy tale
Advertisement

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement
3,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AirBnB Canadian renter does '€10,000 worth of damage’ to tiny Paris flat
  2. Macron's popularity slips (again), says poll
  3. Suspect charged over French girl's wedding disappearance
  4. French police clash with migrants in Calais
  5. Two suspects freed over French girl's wedding disappearance
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement