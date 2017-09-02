Advertisement

Top French court rejects complaint over 'sexist' silhouettes

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 September 2017
08:25 CEST+02:00
silhouettesfeminism

Share this article

Top French court rejects complaint over 'sexist' silhouettes
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 September 2017
08:25 CEST+02:00
France's top administrative court on Friday dismissed a complaint by feminist groups over an exhibition of plywood cutouts depicting women in a variety of poses, some of them suggestive.

The Council of State ruled that while the cutouts "could be seen as conveying stereotypes that demean women" the exhibition did not constitute a "serious breach...of the right to respect for human dignity."

The 65 life-size silhouettes installed around the eastern town of Dannemarie as part of a "women's year" had divided residents.

One depicted a woman in high heels sitting astride a chair and another a woman sitting on the ground with one knee raised and her back arched.

Others depicted pregnant women, women carrying babies, women carting shopping bags or striding down the street in a short skirt.

Feminist groups argued that they were sexist.

But many locals had taken them to their bosom and took them into their homes after a Strasbourg court in early August ordered they be removed.

The Council of State overturned that ruling.

READ ALSO: Will Paris be the next city to crack down on 'manspreading' on the Metro?

silhouettesfeminism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

France urged to allow lesbian couples access to fertility treatment

Will Paris be the next city to crack down on 'manspreading' on the Metro?

Paris mayor wants to ban black feminist festival 'prohibited to whites'

Polanski to preside at French Oscars: 'We feel sick', say French feminists

A French ministry for women, kids, cooking and cleaning?

'Sexist' Paris streets renamed in feminist stunt

French feminists protest 'gendered' toy sales

'She's worse than a man': Sexism in French offices
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,657 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man held over French girl's disappearance from wedding
  2. What changes about life in France from September 2017
  3. Paris just opened its first nudist park
  4. Charlie Hebdo shocks (once again) with cover portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis
  5. Man charged for ramming soldiers in Paris suburbs
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement