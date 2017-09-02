Advertisement

L'Oreal drops trans model over controversial comments

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 September 2017
08:59 CEST+02:00
l'orealtranstransgendermodel

Share this article

L'Oreal drops trans model over controversial comments
File photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 September 2017
08:59 CEST+02:00
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal on Friday confirmed it had dropped a British transgender model over comments the company deemed "at odds with our values," after she was hired as part of a diversity campaign.

"L'Oreal champions diversity," the beauty brand said on Twitter. "Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her".

L'Oreal had tapped Bergdorf -- a 29-year-old model, DJ and trans activist whose father is Jamaican -- as one of the five newest faces of its #allworthit campaign to introduce the five new shades of its True Match face makeup.

The foundation make-up boasts 28 unique shades ranging from very light to dark brown in a bid to match the myriad different skin tones and textures of people worldwide.

According to British Vogue, Bergdorf was the first transgender woman to be featured in a L'Oreal Paris UK campaign.

But controversy erupted when Bergdorf took to Facebook in a now-deleted post to react to events in the US city of Charlottesville, where a woman was killed on August 12th after an avowed white supremacist rammed his car into a group of anti-racism counter-protesters.

"Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people," Bergdorf wrote, according to copies posted in British media.

"Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth... then we can talk," the model reportedly wrote.

L'Oreal told British media it "remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty".

READ ALSO: Charlie Hebdo shocks (once again) with cover portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis

l'orealtranstransgendermodel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

French Vogue magazine puts transgender model on cover for first time

French chip stand irks ex-boss of L'Oreal

Nabilla - Who is 'France's Kim Kardashian'?

French football chiefs to sue over 'f**k France' rant

China gives L'Oreal green light for $843m purchase

France is home to world's richest woman

French Senate adopts 'transphobia' legislation

Sarkozy ally charged with influence peddling
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,657 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man held over French girl's disappearance from wedding
  2. What changes about life in France from September 2017
  3. Paris just opened its first nudist park
  4. Charlie Hebdo shocks (once again) with cover portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis
  5. Man charged for ramming soldiers in Paris suburbs
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement