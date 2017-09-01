Charlie Hebdo shocks (once again) with cover portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis

- Charlie Hebdo publishes provocative Islam cartoon in wake of Barcelona attack
- Charlie Hebdo in hot water over 'sexist' cartoon of a pregnant Mrs Macron
An evil, despicable cover. Also, the losers at Charlie Hebdo have a God-given right to publish it, & no one has the right to shoot them pic.twitter.com/isOVjkXPR0— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 30, 2017
This Charlie Hebdo cover on the Houston disaster is, even by their standards, absolutely disgusting.https://t.co/iaIReTHlnV pic.twitter.com/BMHpXCqAnS— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017
So much for "Je Suis Charlie," I guess... #CharlieHebdo #FrenchTraitors pic.twitter.com/tRc6f2np0M— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 31, 2017
Hey @Charlie_Hebdo_— Carrie ❤️Merica 🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) August 31, 2017
This is from #Texas and the rest of us freedom loving Americans. ❤️🇺🇸💙#HurricaneHarvey #ThursdayThoughts #MAGA pic.twitter.com/QL6bzvHPO3
Was going to go off on Charlie Hebdo for that sick Texas cover.— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 31, 2017
But then I realized that's what they want. Fuck you. I'm not sharing it
Charlie Hebdo, provocateurs, ran a cover cheering the Houston flood, because only NAZIS live in Texas, and only NAZIS got killed. Sapristi. pic.twitter.com/XUecsTNQf0— Ronald L. Smith (@smithronaldl) August 31, 2017
The magazine last drew headlines as recently as August 23rd for a front cover that portrayed Muslims in a provocative manner in the wake of the Barcelona terrorist attack.
That edition of the magazine, which was targeted by Islamist gunmen in 2015, showed two people lying in a pool of blood having been run over by a van next to the words "Islam, eternal religion of peace."