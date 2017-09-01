Advertisement

Charlie Hebdo shocks (once again) with cover portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
1 September 2017
11:29 CEST+02:00
charlie hebdo

Share this article

Charlie Hebdo shocks (once again) with cover portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
1 September 2017
11:29 CEST+02:00
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is in hot water yet again after publishing a cartoon showing Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis.
Charlie Hebdo is making headlines once again. This time for its portrayal of the victims of Hurricane Harvey which has devastated parts of Texas over the past week, leaving at least 44 dead.  
 
"God exists! He's drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas!" reads the text, which accompanies a cartoon by Charlie Hebdo editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau showing drowning bodies doing the Nazi salute while flags adorned with swastikas provide the backdrop. 
 
READ ALSO:
Unsurprisingly, the cover of the issue, which hit stands on Thursday, has led to a social media storm, with Americans turning on the satirical magazine. 
 
In Texas, 52.6 percent of people voted for Donald Trump, who provoked an outcry earlier in August when he condemned far-right and anti-fascist demonstrators in equal measure after violence erupted during a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. 
 
Journalists, actors and politicians alike took to Twitter to condemn the cover.
 

The magazine last drew headlines as recently as August 23rd for a front cover that portrayed Muslims in a provocative manner in the wake of the Barcelona terrorist attack. 

That edition of the magazine, which was targeted by Islamist gunmen in 2015, showed two people lying in a pool of blood having been run over by a van next to the words "Islam, eternal religion of peace."

charlie hebdo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Charlie Hebdo in hot water over 'sexist' cartoon of a pregnant Mrs Macron

Three charged over 2015 Paris attacks: judicial source

'I'm partly to blame for Charlie Hebdo attack': Ex-French jihadist

Charlie Hebdo marks attack anniversary with black humour

Quake-hit Amatrice sues Charlie Hebdo

Charlie Hebdo threatened after 'Muslims loosen up!' cartoon

France 'probes new death threats' against Charlie Hebdo

France bans anti-migrant Pegida march in Calais
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,657 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs
  2. Man held over French girl's disappearance from wedding
  3. Paris: Eiffel Tower beacon goes dark until October
  4. France angers Philippines president in row over human rights
  5. Paris just opened its first nudist park
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement