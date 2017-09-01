Charlie Hebdo shocks (once again) with cover portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis

AFP

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is in hot water yet again after publishing a cartoon showing Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis.

Charlie Hebdo is making headlines once again. This time for its portrayal of the victims of Hurricane Harvey which has devastated parts of Texas over the past week, leaving at least 44 dead.

"God exists! He's drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas!" reads the text, which accompanies a cartoon by Charlie Hebdo editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau showing drowning bodies doing the Nazi salute while flags adorned with swastikas provide the backdrop.

An evil, despicable cover. Also, the losers at Charlie Hebdo have a God-given right to publish it, & no one has the right to shoot them pic.twitter.com/isOVjkXPR0 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 30, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the cover of the issue, which hit stands on Thursday, has led to a social media storm, with Americans turning on the satirical magazine.

In Texas, 52.6 percent of people voted for Donald Trump, who provoked an outcry earlier in August when he condemned far-right and anti-fascist demonstrators in equal measure after violence erupted during a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Journalists, actors and politicians alike took to Twitter to condemn the cover.