Advertisement

French bakery launches black baguette made with charcoal

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
31 August 2017
12:57 CEST+02:00

Share this article

French bakery launches black baguette made with charcoal
The charcoal baguette on sale. Screengrab: France 3 Normandie
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
31 August 2017
12:57 CEST+02:00
In one Normandy bakery, baguette fans can sample a new twist on the traditional French bread: a black baguette, made with charcoal.

The bakers started incorporating active charcoal into their bread because of its traditional use to treat digestive problems, as a natural detoxifier.

Active charcoal is a form of carbon which has been treated to have a larger surface area and lots of small pores, making it absorbant and reactive, and it has a long history of medicinal use.

The unusual black baguette is on sale at the Rose Boulangerie in Vernon, northern France, and apart from the charcoal, it is made following a traditional recipe.

Screengrab: France 3 Normandie

That means an additive-free flour, and no improver - a mix of food additives which make dough easier to work with. Instead, baker Benjamin Rose buys charcoal from his local pharmacy.

"Customers should be able to buy a baguette without any additives or improvers at their local boulangerie," Rose told FranceInfo, explaining his motivation for making the dark-hued baguette.

According to the baker, the typical baguette contains a total of 14 additives.

The black baguettes are on sale at €1.40 each, and have so far proved popular with customers. In their first month on the shelves, more than 300 were sold, and the bakery plans to double production.

Baguettes are so important to the French way of life that there are competitions dedicated to finding the perfect baguette and even a “Bread Observatory” that keeps track of French bread consumption and encourages people to stop by the bakery every day. 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. For just €50, you can own a castle in the Dordogne
  4. Man held over French girl's disappearance from wedding
  5. France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement