Advertisement

Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
09:28 CEST+02:00
pariscrimewinecatacombs

Share this article

Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs
File photo of the Paris Catacombs: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
09:28 CEST+02:00
Resourceful thieves used the Paris catacombs to reach a wine cellar, before making off with more than €250,000's worth of top quality alcohol.

The theft, which took place on Monday night, targeted the cellar of a private apartment in the luxurious 6th arrondissement, not far from the Luxembourg Gardens.

The thieves made off with a total of 300 bottles of wine, amounting to more than €250,000 in value, according to France TV Info. They were able to sneak into the catacombs and from there, broke into the private cellar.

Paris's catacombs are made up of around 250 kilometres (150 miles) of labyrinthine tunnels beneath the city's streets, with a small mile-long section open to tourists.

Officially, the network of tunnels is off limits to the public during nighttime and entry is forbidden without a guide, but that hasn't stopped groups sneaking in for secret meetings, parties, and even movie showings.

READ ALSO:

They are known as "cataphiles", and Paris has a specialist police team that search the tunnels looking for illegal "cataphile" parties. Anyone found roaming the Catacombs without permission faces a fine.

The catacombs are also known as "The World's Largest Grave", and are said to hold the remains of six million people.

pariscrimewinecatacombs

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Paris: Eiffel Tower beacon goes dark until October

France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris

French wine production set to plummet by a fifth this year

Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris

One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police

Paris: 26 percent of city centre homes lie empty

French baker risks jail sentence in China over expired flour

Paris baker shoots customer after 'blowing a fuse'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,639 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  2. Germany and France plan to introduce new tax on internet giants
  3. For just €50, you can own a castle in the Dordogne
  4. Brigitte Macron interview helps Elle magazine break ten-year sales record
  5. France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement