Advertisement

Search for French girl missing at wedding intensifies

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
11:46 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Search for French girl missing at wedding intensifies
Maelys de Araujo. AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
11:46 CEST+02:00
Police reinforcements arrived Wednesday to take part in a fresh search of an area in the French Alps where a nine-year-old girl went missing during a family wedding at the weekend.
Another 60 police joined teams on the ground searching around the village of Pont-de-Beauvoisin where Maelys de Araujo disappeared at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) on Sunday morning.
   
"We'll be going through every tuft of grass and every nook. The idea is to go over the whole surrounding area with a fine-tooth comb," one of the policemen told AFP without giving his name.
   
There are now around 150 people involved in the hunt including local police, search and rescue teams, divers and cavers who are all checking the heavily-wooded and rocky terrain for signs of the girl.
 
READ ALSO:
Police search for evidence. AFP
 
Three sniffer dogs all lost the scent from Maelys's cuddly toy at the same spot in the car park outside the venue, police have said, raising fears she had got into a vehicle and has been kidnapped.
   
So far, police have interviewed 140 of the 250 guests at the wedding, with partygoers from two other events in the area also being questioned by investigators.
   
"The unthinkable has happened. I'm devastated," Pont-de-Beauvoisin mayor Michel Serrano told AFP on Tuesday.
 
The parents of the girl, who have another daughter and live in a different village close to the border with Switzerland, have been offered counselling by local authorities.
 
Guests at the wedding have described how the party ended with people searching for the girl once her parents realised she had vanished.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Germany and France plan to introduce new tax on internet giants
  4. For just €50, you can own a castle in the Dordogne
  5. France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement