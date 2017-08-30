Paris: Eiffel Tower beacon goes dark until October

The beam that lights up the Parisian skies is due for some much-needed renovations.
The light needs a "renovation on its rotation and controls" explained the website of the world famous monument.
The ray which travels 80 kilometres was launched on December 31st 1999 to mark the new millennium.
READ ALSO:
- 13 things you didn't know about the Eiffel Tower
- Paris: Eiffel Tower to be secured by huge bulletproof wall of glass
Andrea/Flickr
Installed at the top of the Eiffel Tower, it consists of four projectors which diffuse two synchronised rays, forming two beams.
The beacon will be lighting up the Paris skies once again on October 10th.