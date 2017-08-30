Advertisement

Paris: Eiffel Tower beacon goes dark until October

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
12:50 CEST+02:00
Paris: Eiffel Tower beacon goes dark until October
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
12:50 CEST+02:00
The most famous beacon in the City of Light has been extinguished until October.
The beam that lights up the Parisian skies is due for some much-needed renovations. 
 
The light needs a "renovation on its rotation and controls" explained the website of the world famous monument.
 
The ray which travels 80 kilometres was launched on December 31st 1999 to mark the new millennium. 
 
READ ALSO:

Andrea/Flickr

Installed at the top of the Eiffel Tower, it consists of four projectors which diffuse two synchronised rays, forming two beams. 
 
The beacon will be lighting up the Paris skies once again on October 10th. 
 
 
 
