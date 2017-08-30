Paris: Eiffel Tower beacon goes dark until October

Photo: AFP

The most famous beacon in the City of Light has been extinguished until October.

The beam that lights up the Parisian skies is due for some much-needed renovations.

The ray which travels 80 kilometres was launched on December 31st 1999 to mark the new millennium.

Installed at the top of the Eiffel Tower, it consists of four projectors which diffuse two synchronised rays, forming two beams.

The beacon will be lighting up the Paris skies once again on October 10th.