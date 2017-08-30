Advertisement

Debate over Pyrenean bears leads to death threats

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
10:57 CEST+02:00
bearsanimals

Share this article

Debate over Pyrenean bears leads to death threats
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 August 2017
10:57 CEST+02:00
A row between locals and wildlife agents over bears living in the Pyrenean mountains has escalated as farmers blame the wild animals for attacks on their sheep.
And while the debate over whether there should be bears in the area isn't a new one, recent incidents leading to the deaths of hundreds of sheep have breathed fresh life into a decades-old argument.
 
On Saturday, dozens of farmers met in Saint-Girons to protest against the bears, handing out pamphlets and blocking access to the town. 
 
This followed violent scenes the night before when four agents from France's national office for hunting and wildlife (ONCSF), charged with producing an assessment on the incidents linked to the bears near Auzat, were challenged by the farmers. 
 
The farmers threatened to kill the agents, according to the Ariege authorities, and gun shots were fired. 
 
READ ALSO:
Andrew Nicholson/Flickr
 
Minister for ecological transition, Nicolas Hulot, was quick to condemn the incident but, according to elected officials in Ariege, it was "predictable" that the situation would escalate. 
 
Indeed local representatives have officially requested the French state to remove the bear population, estimated at 39. 
 
In a press release, the officials said that the animals, re-introduced to the area in 1996, should be sent back to their native Slovenia.
 
Earlier in August, the first of several incidents involving bears this summer, which led to 209 sheep tumbling off a hill after being scared by a bear in the mountainous area, was reported in The Local. 
 
But for the pro-bear camp, the animals are not entirely to blame for the decline in the sheep population. 
 
Out of 570,000 sheep in the Pyrénées, 18,000-30,000 die from falls, in storms and from illnesses.  
 
Yet no bears have been reintroduced to the region since 2006, with successive governments avoiding the issue. 
 
French farmers are often at loggerheads with conservationists over the presence of wild animals that threaten their stock, with anti-bear groups existing since the population was first re-introduced to the area. 
 
In 2016, The Local reported on a protest involving dozens of French farmers against the presence of bears in the Pyrenees mountains, after a flock of 125 sheep took fright and fell to their death in a ravine.
 
And in 2014, farmers brought some 300 sheep to the Eiffel Tower in Paris to demand the right to cull more wolves than is currently allowed. A separate protest in 2008, this time against a perceived lack of support from the agriculture ministry, also saw sheep flocking around the famed tourist attraction (see below). 
 
bearsanimals

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Noisy cockerel causes legal row in southern France

At least nine dogs dead after swimming in 'toxic' River Loire

Eleven truly bizarre French animal-related idioms explained

Mexican tiger cub named after French striker Gignac

Four runaway camels have been tracked down in northern France

Police search for possible lioness roaming French countryside

French mayor eats rat after losing football bet

Bear chases flock of 209 sheep off a cliff to their death in Pyrenees
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Thieves steal 250 bottles of wine... using the Paris catacombs
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Germany and France plan to introduce new tax on internet giants
  4. For just €50, you can own a castle in the Dordogne
  5. France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement