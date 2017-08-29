France's first women-only taxi service launches in Paris

A new women-only transport service launching in Paris aims to tackle the problem of sexual harassment and assault in taxi cabs.

For many women taking a taxi isn't always the stress free option for getting from A to B that it should be, and Paris is no exception.

But a new company launching in the French capital is hoping to make that a thing of the past.

Women drive promises transport without "indiscreet looks, delicate questions, or ambiguous proposals".

File photo: Daria/Epicantus

It also promises a luxury experience, with concierge and personal shopper services offered in addition to standard drivers, and water bottles, makeup kits, and computer tablets in each car.

The goal of the service is to "prove that transporting people is not a profession reserved for men, and that women have the right to be transported in peace," founder Sarra Boubchir told Le Figaro.

She said the inspiration for the startup came while travelling home from a work event, when the driver began behaving inappropriately towards her and a friend. "When we refused to respond to his advances, he left us at the side of the road," Boubchir told the daily.

For now, Women drive has only launched in Paris, but Boubchir hopes to take the company nationwide in the future.