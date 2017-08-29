Advertisement

Fighting 'Islamist terror' is France's top priority, says Macron

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
29 August 2017
12:59 CEST+02:00
macronterror

Share this article

Fighting 'Islamist terror' is France's top priority, says Macron
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
29 August 2017
12:59 CEST+02:00
Fighting "Islamist terrorism" is France's top priority, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday in a key foreign policy speech.
"Providing security for our citizens means that the fight against Islamist terrorism is our first priority," he told some 200 French ambassadors gathered in Paris.
 
Since early 2015, France has suffered a series of terror attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives. These have included the targeting of soldiers and police officers on patrol at popular tourist spots
 
"There's no place for naivete, nor for fear of Islam which confuses Islamism and Islamic," he said, calling assuring the security of the French the "raison d'etre" of the country's diplomatic efforts.
   
Macron announced the organisation of a conference on staunching the sources of funding for terror groups, to be held in Paris in early 2018.
 
He also argued against taking sides in the regional power battle between Iran, a majority Shiite Muslim country, and Saudi Arabia, a Sunni power.
   
"Some have chosen (their camp). It's a mistake. The strength of our diplomacy is to speak to all sides," he said.
 
READ ALSO:

 'We should never give in to the prophets of doom', Macron tells ministers over ratings slideAFP 

The 39-year-old leader also insisted there was "no alternative" to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which has been fiercely opposed by US President Donald Trump.
 
"There is no alternative to the non-proliferation agenda. It enables a constructive and demanding relationship with Iran," he said.
   
Facing dismal approval ratings less than four months into his term, Macron was looking to burnish his foreign policy credentials with the speech, which is a fixture on France's political calendar.
   
France's youngest ever president has shown determination to restore what he sees as the country's declining international prestige under his predecessor, Socialist president Francois Hollande.
   
He has won kudos for making a bold start on the international stage, hosting both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin within his first weeks in office.
   
He raised human rights with Putin and spoke out against Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris accord on fighting climate change.
 
Tuesday's speech came a day after Macron hosted a mini-summit with African and European leaders on the migrant crisis.
   
The leaders backed proposals to screen asylum seekers in Chad and Niger as a way to prevent thousands from taking perilous journeys across the Mediterranean.
macronterror

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

'We should never give in to the prophets of doom', Macron tells ministers over ratings slide

Merkel, Macron urge Russia and Ukraine to 'abide by commitments' and back ceasefire

France's Macron sees popularity fall to 40 percent: poll

France and Poland clash over EU cheap labour rule

Macron: Poland 'goes against European interests'

Third of known French radicals are mentally disturbed

At least one French national reported dead in Burkina Faso terror attack

France's Macron warns against 'escalation of tensions' over North Korea
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,654 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  2. Germany and France plan to introduce new tax on internet giants
  3. Brigitte Macron interview helps Elle magazine break ten-year sales record
  4. Kidnapping investigation opened for missing French nine-year-old
  5. More heatwave warnings as temperatures soar in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement