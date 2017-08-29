Fighting 'Islamist terror' is France's top priority, says Macron

"There's no place for naivete, nor for fear of Islam which confuses Islamism and Islamic," he said, calling assuring the security of the French the "raison d'etre" of the country's diplomatic efforts.

Macron announced the organisation of a conference on staunching the sources of funding for terror groups, to be held in Paris in early 2018.

He also argued against taking sides in the regional power battle between Iran, a majority Shiite Muslim country, and Saudi Arabia, a Sunni power.

"Some have chosen (their camp). It's a mistake. The strength of our diplomacy is to speak to all sides," he said.