Advertisement

Macron adopts Nemo, France's new presidential pooch

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
28 August 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
macrondog

Share this article

Macron adopts Nemo, France's new presidential pooch
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
28 August 2017
14:38 CEST+02:00
In keeping with time-honoured French presidential tradition, Emmanuel Macron has given the country a First Dog.
The 39-year-old president and his wife Brigitte adopted a black labrador-griffon mix at the weekend, whom they have named Nemo after the captain in Jules Verne's science fiction classic, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea.
   
Nemo -- who is aged between one and two and was adopted from a shelter for abandoned dogs -- was glimpsed on Monday scampering around the Elysee Palace in a red collar, under the watchful eye of footmen in frock coats.
 
Every post-war French president has had a dog, who has the run of the palace's expansive gardens.
 
AFP   
 
Most have picked a labrador, though World War II hero Charles de Gaulle had a pint-sized corgi -- a gift from Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
   
Nemo succeeds Philae, a labrador named after the European Space Agency's comet lander that was gifted to ex-president Francois Hollande as a puppy by Montreal-based French war veterans.
 
Across the Atlantic, torrents of ink were spilt on ex-president Barack Obama's pet dogs Bo and Sunny.
macrondog

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

'We should never give in to the prophets of doom', Macron tells ministers over ratings slide

Macron faces big foreign policy week ahead as approval ratings slide

Macron: Poland 'goes against European interests'

EU risks breakup without overhaul of cheap labour rule, says Macron

Macron embarks on tour to drum up support for EU reform plans

France begins final talks on loosening labour laws

France passes law to clean up politics after string of 'fake job' scandals

Macron backpedals on creating official 'first lady' status for his wife
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten stunning places to go camping in France

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer
Advertisement
3,654 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany and France plan to introduce new tax on internet giants
  2. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  3. Brigitte Macron interview helps Elle magazine break ten-year sales record
  4. More heatwave warnings as temperatures soar in France
  5. Macron adopts Nemo, France's new presidential pooch
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement