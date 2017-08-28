Animal rights activist attacked by bull in France

AFP

Bullfighting has hit the French headlines once again as a man protesting the blood sport was attacked by a bull in an arena in southern France.

An anti-bullfighting activist jumped into the arena in Carcassone, southern France, on Sunday and was promptly attacked by one of the animals he wants to protect, local police said.

Two protesters, a man and a woman, were in the audience before managing to make their way into the main ring during the "novillada", a series of fights involving young bulls.

One bull charged at the man who, according to police a received "a long but not deep" injury from its horns.

The protester, in his 30s, "was very lucky" that he was not properly gored and was only lightly injured, another source said.

Earlier in August a protester entered the ring with slogans written on his torso. AFP

He was taken to Carcassone hospital for examinations. His female companion was not injured and was arrested by police.

Earlier two other protesters had briefly hung a banner saying "Stop Bullfighting" from the ramparts of the medieval French town.

Bullfighting is banned in most of France but is allowed in some southern regions where it is protected as part of local traditions.

Defenders of bull fighting say it has huge cultural importance, embodying traditions dating back hundreds of years but its popularity has been steadily waning in recent years.

The protester revealed slogans written on his torso, which were directed at French President Emmanuel Macron.

'Macron, you can stop this,' read the writing on his chest, while he carried a sign saying 'No to the Corrida, save the bulls - Vegan strike group'.