Advertisement

French ministers visit Iraq in support of Isis fight

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 August 2017
09:17 CEST+02:00
jean-yves le drianiraqisis

Share this article

French ministers visit Iraq in support of Isis fight
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Photo: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 August 2017
09:17 CEST+02:00
The foreign and defence ministers of France are to affirm their country's support in the fight against the Islamic State group during a visit to Baghdad on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly, who arrived in the Iraqi capital on Friday evening, are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Their visit comes as Iraqi forces battle to seize the northern city of Tal Afar from IS following their July victory over the group in second city Mosul.

Speaking on the plane to Baghdad, Le Drian said Iraq faced the dual challenge of "a war that is coming to an end and the beginning of the stabilisation and reconstruction of the country".

The ministers will also meet Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani in Arbil, where they are to echo calls by Pentagon chief Jim Mattis for the postponement of next month's independence referendum.

France is a key member of a coalition backing Iraqi forces in their campaign to retake vast tracts of Iraq that the jihadists grabbed in a 2014 offensive.

French forces have carried out air and artillery strikes in support of Iraqi operations.

"As long as our common enemy has not been eradicated, France will continue to take part" in the campaign, Parly said.

France, which refused to take part in the 2003 American-led invasion that brought down dictator Saddam Hussein, is keen to participate in the reconstruction of Iraq.

The cost of reconstruction has been estimated at between $700 billion and $1 trillion (590 to 840 billion euros).

The ministers are also set to discuss the fate of a small number of French jihadists captured by Iraqi forces, according to a French diplomatic source.

Paris says up to 700 French nationals are fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq, where around 300 French jihadists have been killed since 2014.

jean-yves le drianiraqisis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

France to loan €430 million to Iraq: ministry

Journalist with French TV dies of wounds from Mosul blast

Notre Dame attacker a self-radicalised novice: prosecutor

Frenchman killed in London attack: French minister

Death of most wanted French jihadist 'confirmed by DNA tests'

French jihadist Kassim targeted in Mosul strike: Pentagon

Charlie Hebdo marks attack anniversary with black humour

Hollande to visit French troops in Iraq
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,648 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Levothyrox: The controversy over one of France's most commonly prescribed drugs explained
  2. France and Poland clash over EU cheap labour rule
  3. Macron spends whopping €26,000 on makeup in just three months
  4. Macron: Poland 'goes against European interests'
  5. EU risks breakup without overhaul of cheap labour rule, says Macron
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement