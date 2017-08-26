Advertisement

France to loan €430 million to Iraq: ministry

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 August 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
iraqisisloanjean-yves le drian

Share this article

France to loan €430 million to Iraq: ministry
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari (C) welcomes Jean-Yves Le Drian (R) and French Defence Minister Florence Parly (2nd-L). Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
26 August 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
France is to grant a €420 million loan to Iraq whose economy has been weakened by low oil prices and its fight against jihadists, a French foreign ministry official announced on Saturday.

Visiting Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad that the €420 million ($512-million) would be released before the end of 2017, the official told AFP.

"France was present from the beginning of the battles against Daesh (Islamic State group) and will be present as well during time of peace," said Le Drian, who was accompanied by Defence Minister Florence Parly.

The loan is aimed at helping the war-torn country implement reforms, improve public services and boost the performance of its state enterprises.

Le Drian also handed Abadi an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris.

The visit by France's foreign and defence ministers come as Iraqi forces announced the ouster of the Islamic State group from the centre of Tal Afar, one of the jihadists' last remaining stronghold in the north.

The advance, just days into an assault on the strategic town, comes six weeks after Abadi declared victory over IS in second city Mosul, where the jihadist group declared its "caliphate" in 2014.

One the plane to Baghdad, Le Drian said that Iraq now faced the dual challenge of "a war that is coming to an end and the beginning of the stabilisation and reconstruction".

France is a key member of the US-led coalition that has been battling Isis in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

French forces have carried out air and artillery strikes in support of Iraqi operations against the jihadists, who have lost much of the swathes of territory they had seized in 2014.

France, which refused to take part in the 2003 American-led invasion that brought down dictator Saddam Hussein, is keen to participate in the reconstruction of Iraq.

The cost of reconstruction has been estimated at between $700 billion and $1 trillion (€590 billion to €840 billion).

iraqisisloanjean-yves le drian

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

French ministers visit Iraq in support of Isis fight

Journalist with French TV dies of wounds from Mosul blast

Notre Dame attacker a self-radicalised novice: prosecutor

Frenchman killed in London attack: French minister

Death of most wanted French jihadist 'confirmed by DNA tests'

French jihadist Kassim targeted in Mosul strike: Pentagon

Charlie Hebdo marks attack anniversary with black humour

Hollande to visit French troops in Iraq
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,648 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Levothyrox: The controversy over one of France's most commonly prescribed drugs explained
  2. France and Poland clash over EU cheap labour rule
  3. Macron spends whopping €26,000 on makeup in just three months
  4. Macron: Poland 'goes against European interests'
  5. EU risks breakup without overhaul of cheap labour rule, says Macron
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement