France set for weekend of traffic chaos on roads

AFP

Motorists in France look set for a miserable day of traffic with droves of city dwellers expected to hit the roads as they return to the cities on the last weekend of the holiday season.

The roads will be packed over the coming weekend, with France's traffic info service Bison Futé saying that motorists will be staggering their returns from Friday to Sunday.

The service has classed traffic across the whole of France on Saturday as red – the highest possible level before black – meaning travelling on roads out of all major French cities will be “very difficult”.

Heavy traffic is expected across France on Saturday, shown in red. Bison Futé

Most of the traffic will be on the roads leading from coastal areas to France's major cities, with motorists sure to hit heavy traffic around Lyon, as well as in the Rhône Valley and Mediterranean areas.

More traffic jams are expected in the Paris area on Monday on autoroutes A10 and A6.