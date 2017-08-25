Advertisement

France: Ex-drugs squad boss accused over drug smuggling

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
25 August 2017
12:25 CEST+02:00
drugs

Share this article

France: Ex-drugs squad boss accused over drug smuggling
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
25 August 2017
12:25 CEST+02:00
The former chief of France's drugs squad has been charged with complicity in drug smuggling as part of a probe into controversial methods used by the police to bring down drug barons.
Francois Thierry was charged Thursday evening with complicity in the possession, transport and acquisition of drugs and in the export of drugs as part of an organised gang, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Friday.
 
His squad came under investigation after seven tonnes of cannabis smuggled from Morocco was seized in Paris on October 17, 2015.
 
READ ALSO:
Top French anti-drugs cop jailed for stealing massive cocaine haul
The police headquarters in Paris. Photo: AFP
 
The police were initially praised for the haul but it later emerged that it was part of a sting operation aimed at infiltrating a smuggler network, with the help of a notorious trafficker acting as an informer.
   
Investigators accuse Thierry of keeping his superiors in the dark about parts of the operation and the role played by the trafficker, allegations he denies.
   
He has been released on bail.
   
His lawyer Francis Szpiner accused prosecutors of "incredible hypocrisy", saying Thierry's methods had produced "exceptional results".
drugs

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

France nets 1.3 tonne cocaine haul on boat from Brazil

Young British woman dies in Paris 'after taking notorious N-bomb drug'

'Air Cocaine' smuggler transferred to France

'Cocaine cruise ship’ smugglers on trial for transatlantic hash and coke trade

Epilepsy drug caused thousands of severe birth defects in France

French cop in court after 50kg of cocaine vanishes from police HQ

Two Britons charged in France over illegal medicines trade

The 82 medicines the French have just been told to avoid (because they do more harm than good)
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,652 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Charlie Hebdo publishes provocative Islam cartoon in wake of Barcelona attack
  2. Levothyrox: The controversy over one of France's most commonly prescribed drugs explained
  3. At least nine dogs dead after swimming in 'toxic' River Loire
  4. Macron spends whopping €26,000 on makeup in just three months
  5. These are the ten cheapest towns to be a student in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement