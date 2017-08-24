Advertisement

Her Majesty's police horses take retirement in the Dordogne

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
24 August 2017
13:09 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Her Majesty's police horses take retirement in the Dordogne
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
24 August 2017
13:09 CEST+02:00
After years of pounding the pavement in Britain, four-legged veterans of the country's fight against crime are hoofing it across the Channel to kick back under the sun in southwest France.
The rolling green hills of the Dordogne region are home to 22 retired police horses, who are getting their second wind in a sanctuary run by former Scotland Yard officer Roland Phillips.
   
For some of the retirees, the sanctuary situated a few kilometres from the town of Brantome is a place to recover from the riots that rocked England in 2011 after the shooting dead of a mixed-race man by London police.
 
In keeping with British policing tradition, the officers used horses rather than tear gas or water cannon to disperse the crowds.
   
"The last line of defence is the horse," Phillips explained.
   
Some of his other charges saw action during the May 2016 unrest that erupted after a football game between London side West Ham and Manchester United at Upton Park stadium in the city's east.
 
Frontline action
 
Her Majesty's police force employs dozens of horses, some of whom have become celebrities on social media.
   
But no provision is made for those that are no longer up to the job, who risk being euthanised if no one offers them a home.
   
Phillips, a 60-year-old former police inspector, grew up at a sanctuary for retired and abused horses in southern England.
   
A year after joining thousands of British pensioners who have made their home in Dordogne, he and his wife Alison began taking in equine retirees in 2010.
 
   
His most recent acquisition is Ranger, a nine-year-old with a chocolate brown coat and jet-black mane who was put out to pasture after the Upton Park riot.
   
Ranger is suffering from severe arthritis, which Phillips believes was brought on early by having firecrackers and other projectiles lobbed at him.
   
On one occasion, a demonstrator sought to spook him by shining a laser beam into his eyes.
   
"Those horses have been through a very tough time indeed," the greying former inspector said, lovingly stroking the horse's nose.
   
Lewis, a sensitive 15-year-old with a broad white stripe bisecting his face, was badly traumatised by the violence of the urban riots of 2011.
   
"He was too soft by nature to be a police horse. He lacked confidence," said Phillips.
 
On his arrival in France, Lewis shied away from humans, spending his days lying in the back of his stall.
   
Six years later he is one of the stars of the stables and enjoys the pats lavished on him by the hundreds of visitors who pass through each year.
   
"We made him sociable again," said his proud owner.
 
   
While the police horses are the main attraction, Brantome sanctuary also takes in retired hunters and other offcasts.
   
One of the youngest residents, five-year-old Bella, was abandoned for failing to inherit her palomino father's gold coat.
   
With horses often living into their late twenties, Bella can look forward to many years of basking in the sun.
   
The stable's longtime patriarch, Walter, recently passed away at 34, making him a centenarian in human terms.
 
Adopt a horse
 
Keeping horses is a costly business and bringing them over from Britain by ferry is a further drain on the pocket.
   
"It's very tight. We just about have enough to keep going," said Phillips, who relies on volunteers to help groom the animals and clean out the stables.
   
Donations, tours and events, such as weddings, concerts and English-style afternoon teas help cover the costs.
   

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,649 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris
  2. Charlie Hebdo publishes provocative Islam cartoon in wake of Barcelona attack
  3. Historic French town fights back against 'aggressive' McDonald's advertising
  4. France begins final talks on loosening labour laws
  5. At least nine dogs dead after swimming in 'toxic' River Loire
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement