Advertisement

Former French President Hollande criticizes Macron, warns he has 'not retired' from politics

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
24 August 2017
10:12 CEST+02:00
francois hollandeemmanuel macronpolitics

Share this article

Former French President Hollande criticizes Macron, warns he has 'not retired' from politics
Macron and Hollande pictured at their handover ceremony. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
24 August 2017
10:12 CEST+02:00
Former French president Francois Hollande said on Wednesday he has not turned his back on politics, after criticizing his successor and former protégé in the Elysee Palace, Emmanuel Macron.

"Even when I decided... not to stand (for re-election) I had said I would not retire from political life," the Socialist Hollande, 63, told TV5 Monde television.

The former president on Tuesday said the 39-year-old Macron should not "demand needless sacrifices from the French".

Macron, elected in May, has come under fire for budget and public spending cuts.

The former investment banker launched his presidential bid in August last year, promising to overcome France's entrenched right-left divide.

Hollande had plucked Macron from virtual obscurity to make him his financial advisor before naming him economy minister in 2014.

READ ALSO: How Emmanuel Macron went from top of the class to president of France

The former president on Tuesday questioned Macron's moves to "make the job market more flexible than we already have."

He issued the warning as Macron's Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud began meetings with union leaders over labour reforms, an issue that sparked a series of sometimes violent protests across France last year.

On May 14th, the day Macron was inaugurated, Hollande said of his own political future "you should never say never in life".

Even if "the temptation to intervene can be great," Hollande said, he did not want to be a "backseat driver" during the first days and weeks of the Macron presidency.

Hollande had record low approval ratings after failing to make good on his pledge to rein in unemployment, which stagnated at around ten percent throughout most of his five years in office.

He decided in December not to stand for re-election.

The Socialists' candidate Benoit Hamon finished a humiliating fifth place as voters abandoned the former ruling party, crippled by deep ideological divisions.

OPINION: Hollande doesn't deserve to go down in history as 'France's most unpopular president'

francois hollandeemmanuel macronpolitics

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Macron: The EU is a 'real step' closer to overhauling controversial cheap labour rule

Macron shares support for US anti-racism activists

Macron lodges legal complaint against press photographer for 'harassment' on holiday

After 100 days, have the French already fallen out of love with Macron?

The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron

France bans MPs from hiring family members

France's far-right begin soul-searching talks as Le Pen looks for fresh start

French MPs officially given permission to ditch ties and jackets
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,649 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris
  2. Charlie Hebdo publishes provocative Islam cartoon in wake of Barcelona attack
  3. Historic French town fights back against 'aggressive' McDonald's advertising
  4. France begins final talks on loosening labour laws
  5. At least nine dogs dead after swimming in 'toxic' River Loire
Advertisement

Noticeboard

24/08
english conversation and proofreading
21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
View all notices
Advertisement