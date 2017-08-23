Advertisement

Macron embarks on tour to drum up support for EU reform plans

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 August 2017
09:46 CEST+02:00
macroneurope

Share this article

Macron embarks on tour to drum up support for EU reform plans
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 August 2017
09:46 CEST+02:00
French President Emmanuel Macron is going on a three-country tour of central and southeast Europe on Wednesday, hoping to drum up support for his ambitious EU reform agenda as his ratings falter at home.
The main focus of the trip to Austria, Romania and Bulgaria will be his push to change a controversial EU regulation allowing companies to send workers to other members states without paying local social charges.
   
Macron, elected in May, has promised to overhaul the so-called Posted Workers Directive because it is used by eastern Europe companies to undercut their rivals in wealthier members such as France.
   
For example, it enables a Polish firm to win a contract in France and then send Polish workers to carry out the work without having to pay French social charges, which are higher than in Poland.
   
"It's a sensitive issue in all our countries, particularly in France but not only there," said a French diplomat on condition of anonymity. "It's about how people perceive economic competition in Europe."
 
READ ALSO:

Macron's plan to protect France from cheap EU labour riles eastern EuropeAFP   

Foreign companies competing unfairly with French ones is seen by Macron as a driver of anti-EU sentiment which helped the eurosceptic far-right and far-left to record scores in France's elections earlier this year.
   
"Do you think I can explain to the French middle classes that companies are closing in France to relocate to Poland because it's cheaper there and that here (in France) construction companies are employing Polish workers because they are less expensive? This system doesn't work," Macron said in June.
 
'Protective Europe'
 
Reforming the directive is one part of the 39-year-old centrist's broader push to create a new "protective Europe" that helps shield citizens from the effects of cut-throat international competition.
   
He is also pushing for a new mechanism to screen non-EU investments, particularly from China, into strategic areas of the European economy, as well as tougher measures to block the dumping of cheap imports on the continent.
   
Other strands include creating a "Buy European Act", which would oblige EU governments to buy more from companies that manufacture inside the bloc.
 
Pierre Vimont, a former French diplomat and senior fellow at the Carnegie Europe think tank, called changing the Posted Workers Directive "a symbolic case" for the president.
   
"Macron needs to deliver for French public opinion," he added. A recent survey showed only 37 percent of people were happy with Macron's performance in office so far.
   
Macron will meet the leaders of Austria, Romania and Bulgaria as well as the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
   
Austria backs Macron but the others will need to be convinced of his proposals for posted workers to be limited to jobs lasting 12 months, half the period proposed by the European Commission.
   
France also wants greater efforts to fight fraudulent use of the directive, which was used to employ 286,000 people in the country in 2015.
 
Resistance in the east
 
Notably absent from the French president's tour are meetings with the hard-right and conservative leaders of Hungary and Poland, with whom Macron has clashed repeatedly.
   
Poland is the country that benefits most from the Posted Workers Directive, with an estimated 500,000 of its nationals employed by Polish companies in other EU members.
   
Macron will host his counterparts from western Europe in the coming weeks.
   
His German counterpart Angela Merkel as well as the Spanish and Italian prime ministers will be in Paris on August 28, followed by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on August 31.
   
Paris and Berlin are "completely" in agreement, according to French diplomats.
 
Franco-German unity is seen as a pre-requisite for a deal which France is hoping to reach at an EU summit scheduled for October 19-20 in Brussels.
   
Macron's "protective Europe" agenda is merely the start of his ambitious plans for the EU which he promised would be "reformed and relaunched" during his inauguration in May.
   
He wants much deeper integration of the eurozone, including giving the 19-country currency bloc its own budget, finance minister, parliament and borrowing capacity.
   
"The real test at the European level will be discussions about the future of the eurozone," said Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow at the Bruegel Institute in Brussels. "And also the issues about controlling borders and refugees, and European defence."
macroneurope

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

France begins final talks on loosening labour laws

France passes law to clean up politics after string of 'fake job' scandals

Macron backpedals on creating official 'first lady' status for his wife

Opposition mounts against official 'first lady' role for Brigitte Macron

Macron's popularity slips, says poll

French parliament approves Macron's drive to loosen labour laws

Female Macron MP punched at French market

Doubts over Macron's plan for asylum checks in Libya
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,614 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris
  2. 40-metre yacht that sunk off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  3. One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police
  4. French nightclub gives women free drinks for wearing short skirts
  5. Will France be the next country hit by anti-tourism protests?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
View all notices
Advertisement