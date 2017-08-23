Advertisement

France: Anti-terror soldier attacked while on duty

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
23 August 2017
15:06 CEST+02:00
soldiersattack

Share this article

France: Anti-terror soldier attacked while on duty
Sentinelle soldiers on patrol. AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
23 August 2017
15:06 CEST+02:00
A female anti-terror soldier was attacked on Tuesday in the southern city of Lyon, but police said the assault was "not terror-related".
The 50-year-old man attacked a female soldier on Sentinelle duty - France's military anti-terror operation - on Tuesday night at around 10pm, Le Parisien reported. 
 
After jumping on the soldier - the only female on patrol at the time - he tried to strangle her at Place d'Arsonval in the city's 8th arrondissement.
 
He was immediately controlled by her colleagues and handed over to the police without putting up any resistance.  
 
Police have arrested a suspect, who reportedly has previously been committed for psychological problems.
 
READ ALSO:

Tuesday's attack is not being treated as terror-related, and police said prescriptions were found in the suspect's pockets.
 
Operation Sentinelle was put into action after the January 2015 attacks at Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish supermarket.
 
The operation has seen thousands of soldiers deployed to protect schools, synagogues, department stores and other high risk sites like transport hubs.
 
An attack on anti-terror soldiers on August 10th sparked fresh debate over whether troops should remain on patrol around the country after being repeatedly targeted by extremists.

 

soldiersattack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

France foils jihadist plan to attack naval base
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime
Advertisement

How to find the right summer job in France

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
3,636 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris
  2. 40-metre yacht that sunk off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  3. One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police
  4. French nightclub gives women free drinks for wearing short skirts
  5. Will France be the next country hit by anti-tourism protests?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
View all notices
Advertisement