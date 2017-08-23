France: Anti-terror soldier attacked while on duty

Sentinelle soldiers on patrol. AFP

A female anti-terror soldier was attacked on Tuesday in the southern city of Lyon, but police said the assault was "not terror-related".

The 50-year-old man attacked a female soldier on Sentinelle duty - France's military anti-terror operation - on Tuesday night at around 10pm, Le Parisien reported.

After jumping on the soldier - the only female on patrol at the time - he tried to strangle her at Place d'Arsonval in the city's 8th arrondissement.

He was immediately controlled by her colleagues and handed over to the police without putting up any resistance.

Police have arrested a suspect, who reportedly has previously been committed for psychological problems.

Tuesday's attack is not being treated as terror-related, and police said prescriptions were found in the suspect's pockets.

Operation Sentinelle was put into action after the January 2015 attacks at Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish supermarket.

The operation has seen thousands of soldiers deployed to protect schools, synagogues, department stores and other high risk sites like transport hubs.