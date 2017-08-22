French Property of the Week: Stunning castle with mountain views over the Rhône Valley

Leggett Immobilier

Do you dream of having your very own castle in France? If so, our Property of the Week could be for you.

Where is it?

Located in the picturesque village of Serrieres-en-Chautagne, Chateau de Fortis is ideally situated near the the beautiful Lac du Bourget.

The village offers ammenities including a small supermarket, butchers', bakery, and two restaurants.

The owners of this unique property would also be able to explore Geneva (60km), where there is an international airport.

Chambery airport is also located nearby (44km), with flights to London, Manchester, Cardiff and Amsterdam, among other international destinations.

Serrieres-en-Chautagne. Google maps.

How much does it cost?

It's on the market for €1,040,000 or £949,707 depending on exchange rates.

Describe the house:

The property includes several outbuildings, including a large detached building which the vendors for which the vendors have had architect plans drawn up for conversions into apartments.

There is also a four-bedroom caretaker's house, with massive caves housing an original old bread oven.

The Chateau sits in its own park of 2.7 hectares and is enclosed by the original stone wall and wrought iron gates. There is also a separate paddock for horses and stables.

Why buy it?

Leggett Immobilier say : "There is a wonderful summer house leading off from the kitchen looking out to the gardens with all original metal and glass windows and many stone features from the build period.

"The Chateau has fantastic development potential despite needing all new modern sanitation, heating and roofing work to be completed."

