Advertisement

France begins final talks on loosening labour laws

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
22 August 2017
14:13 CEST+02:00
macronlabour reform

Share this article

France begins final talks on loosening labour laws
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
22 August 2017
14:13 CEST+02:00
The French government will begin Tuesday a final round of talks with trade unions and employer groups on liberalising the country's strict labour laws, taking President Emmanuel Macron a step closer to implementing one of his signature reforms.
Injecting more flexibility into France's labour market was one of the central planks of Macron's election campaign, part of his bid to drive down unemployment of 9.5 percent.
   
The centrist former investment banker wants to give employers more power to negotiate conditions with workers at the company level, rather than being bound by industry-wide agreements negotiated by trade unions.
 
READ ALSO:
'France faces last chance to reform labour market, but must not become like UK and US'
AFP
 
He also wants to cap the compensation awarded by courts in dismissal cases.
   
But any attempt to dilute worker's rights risks running afoul of the left.
   
The militant CGT union and the hard-left France Unbowed opposition party have already called for protests in September, even though the reforms -- which were negotiated over the summer with both unions and business leaders --  are still a work in progress.
   
On Tuesday, the labour ministry will present a first draft of the changes to the Medef employers federation, followed later in the week by trade unions.
   
The final version of the reforms, which will be implemented by decree to avoid the lengthier process of passing a law through parliament, will be unveiled on August 31.
 
The government has promised to offset concessions to employers with greater financial security for workers.
   
While companies will, for instance, find it easier to lay off staff during a downturn, jobless workers will receive higher payouts.
   
Many of the more contentious proposals are still under discussion, however, such as allowing employers to bypass unions in putting changes to a workers' ballot and allowing multinationals whose French operations are struggling to lay off staff, even if the group as a whole is profitable.
   
In attempting to revise France's highly protective labour laws Macron is treading on a political minefield.
   
Ex-president Francois Hollande's Socialist government sparked months of at times violent protests by pushing through a labour bill last year that was far less ambitious than that of Macron.
macronlabour reform

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential French phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful French phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Macron embarks on tour to drum up support for EU reform plans

France passes law to clean up politics after string of 'fake job' scandals

Macron backpedals on creating official 'first lady' status for his wife

Opposition mounts against official 'first lady' role for Brigitte Macron

Macron's popularity slips, says poll

French parliament approves Macron's drive to loosen labour laws

Female Macron MP punched at French market

Doubts over Macron's plan for asylum checks in Libya
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The best FREE thing to do in each Paris arrondissement

French Property of the Week: Charming stone house with guest property in Charente-Maritime

How to find the right summer job in France
Advertisement

The 26 things that happen in France every summer

Ten hidden gems in France you should visit this summer

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

If there's one thing you must do in each Paris arrondissement it's this
Advertisement
3,614 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Paris
  2. 40-metre yacht that sunk off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  3. One killed in car-ramming at Marseille bus stop, French police
  4. Fire strands thousands of rail passengers in southern France
  5. Will France be the next country hit by anti-tourism protests?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
moving,transport
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in France?
14/08
Charming Vacation Apartment in La Rochelle
03/08
WICE an English speaking Community in Paris
02/08
Building land for sale 14.7€ sqm
24/07
Assistance with French/French Admin
View all notices
Advertisement